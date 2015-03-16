* US crude at March '09 low after 3 mln bbl Cushing build
estimate
* Libya's oil output doubles to 490,000 bpd from recent
weeks
* Signs of nuclear deal and end of sanctions for Iran add
pressure
(Recasts with expiry in Brent's front-month, Blueknight
Energy's view on Cushing storage, paragraphs 5,9)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 16 Oil prices fell 2 percent on
Monday, with U.S. crude hitting six-year lows, on signs of
higher output in the United States and Libya and a possible
nuclear deal that could end sanctions for Iran, allowing more of
its oil into the market.
A market data provider estimated a fresh build of more than
3 million barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for
U.S. crude futures last week, traders said, adding to worries
that stockpiles in the United States could hit record highs for
a tenth straight week.
In Libya, output has risen to around 490,000 barrels per day
(bpd), double that of a few weeks ago, an industry source said.
The United States and Iran, meanwhile, inched toward a
landmark nuclear agreement that would result in the removal of
sanctions against Tehran, although differences remained. Iran
said it will boost oil exports once the sanctions are
lifted.
Brent's expiring front-month contract closed down
$1.23 and went off the board at $53.44 a barrel, hitting a
six-week low of $52.50 earlier.
U.S. crude futures settled down 96 cents at $43.88.
It had tumbled nearly $2 earlier to a March 2009 low of $42.85.
Technical analysts see the next low at $37.
The selloff in crude extended to refined products, with
gasoline ending nearly 2 percent down and heating oil
about 1 percent lower.
"The U.S. is aflood with oil and other production points
around the world are not letting up in their output. The
question is how much more oil can we take before the storage
tanks hit capacity?" said Gene McGillian, senior market analyst
at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Blueknight Energy Partners, which offers storage at
Cushing, said last week it expected tanks there to be nearly
full by late April to mid-May.
Brent and U.S. crude fell over the last two weeks on renewed
fears of an oil glut, after February's rebound from a 60 percent
price drop in seven earlier months.
World stockpiles are growing by 1.6 million bpd and will hit
1.7 million bpd in the second quarter, French bank Societe
Generale estimated.
"Any way you slice it, this is bearish for prices," SocGen
oil analyst Michael Wittner said.
Goldman Sachs analysts said in a research report that a
falling U.S. oil rig count would only bring slightly lower
production in the second quarter of this year.
