* U.S. crude stocks likely to hit record top -Reuters poll
* Brent-WTI spread could widen further -analysts
* Coming Up: API stocks data; 2030 GMT
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, March 17 Brent crude rose above $54 a
barrel on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous session's
losses when it dropped to a six-week low, although concerns over
a worsening global supply glut kept a lid on gains.
U.S. crude, or West Texas Intermediate (WTI), stretched its
drop into a sixth session and hovered just above a six-year low,
keeping its discount to Brent prices close to $10, a trend that
analysts say could deepen.
"We expect WTI to remain under pressure as inventories swell
further as the seasonal maintenance period begins. We expect
this to remain the case in the short term," ANZ analysts said in
a note on Tuesday.
May Brent crude rose 20 cents to $54.14 a barrel as
of 0300 GMT. The April contract, which expired in the previous
session, closed down $1.23 after hitting $52.50 earlier in the
day, its lowest since Feb. 2.
U.S. crude fell 6 cents to $43.82 a barrel, after
settling down 96 cents a day ago when it tumbled to $42.85, its
lowest since March 2009.
The spread CL-LCO1=R between the two benchmarks had
widened to $10.15 on Monday.
"There is a lot of trade on it. Traders would be quite happy
to see the spread go out to $15-20," said Jonathan Barratt,
chief investment officer at Sydney's Ayers Alliance.
"We have reached a real bifocal point for the market. We
either enter a more bearish mood with a new low or it turns
around and becomes a bit bullish," he said.
Traders are now waiting for data on U.S. crude inventories
for price direction. A Reuters poll showed a likely build in
stocks for a tenth week to a new record high.
The poll was released ahead of weekly reports from industry
group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and from the U.S.
Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration.
Worries that a nuclear deal could end sanctions against
Iran, allowing Tehran to send more of its oil into the market,
also dragged on oil markets.
The United States and Iran inched toward a landmark nuclear
agreement that would result in the removal of sanctions against
Tehran, although differences remained.
Iran has said it will boost oil exports once the sanctions
are lifted.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)