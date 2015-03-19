* Brent settles down almost 3 pct, U.S. crude almost 2 pct
* Rebounding dollar weighs again on commodities
* Kuwait says OPEC must keep output steady
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to
settlement)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 19 Oil prices tumbled on
Thursday as a rebounding dollar and Kuwait's stance that OPEC
had no choice but to keep producing in an oversupplied market
undercut the previous day's rally.
Benchmark Brent oil settled down nearly 3 percent while U.S.
crude lost almost 2 percent, weighed by the dollar's rise
against most currencies.
In the previous session, Brent rose nearly 5 percent and
U.S. crude about 3 percent as the dollar suffered its biggest
one-day tumble in 18 months on disappointment over the lack of a
clear timeline for a U.S. interest rate hike.
"It's dollar play all over again today," said Phil Flynn,
analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago. "The fact that
the oil market is oversupplied is a given, so the only real
variable now are currency moves and how they impact commodities
demand."
A stronger dollar weakens demand from holders of other
currencies for commodities denominated in the greenback. The
reverse is the case when the dollar declines.
Brent's price swung as the dollar rose and fell
against the euro. The market did trade on fundamentals
after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly
attack on Tunisia's museums and the White House said nuclear
talks on Iran were ongoing and no draft document had been
circulated yet on a
deal.
Brent closed down $1.48 at $54.43 a barrel, after falling $2
at one point.
U.S. crude settled down 70 cents at $43.96, sliding
more than $1.90 earlier.
Crude prices fell earlier when Kuwait Oil Minister Ali
al-Omair said OPEC had to keep production steady in spite of a
50 percent price drop since the previous summer.
"We don't want to lose our share in the market," al-Omair
said, reinforcing comments by OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia that
members of the producer group aim to defend its market share
against rival shale oil producers in the United States and other
non-OPEC nations.
While oil firms have slashed exploration budgets and the
number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil has fallen to four-year
lows, shale output in the United States has barely slowed. U.S.
crude stockpiles stand at more than 80-year highs above 458
million barrels.
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard in London and Jessica
Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas; William Hardy,
Chris Reese and David Gregorio)