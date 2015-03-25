Japan's Idemitsu, Showa Shell to brief on joint business
TOKYO, May 9 Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said they would brief on a joint business at 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE, March 25 Crude futures were steady on Wednesday, but ballooning volumes in storage around the world were expected to pressure prices.
Brent oil futures were trading at $55.13 a barrel at 0229 GMT and U.S. WTI crude was at $47.48 a barrel - both virtually unchanged from their last settlement.
"Another week, another record U.S. commercial stock level," said U.S.-based PIRA Energy.
U.S. crude stockpiles were forecast to extend their record build into an eleventh consecutive week.
A poll of eight analysts, taken ahead of weekly reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday, showed a crude stock build of 5.1 million barrels on average last week.
PIRA said that Japanese crude stocks had also risen slightly due to higher imports and spring-time refinery maintenance. (Editing by Joseph Radford)
TOKYO, May 9 Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said they would brief on a joint business at 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) on Tuesday.
* Saudi Arabia says will "do whatever it takes" to balance markets