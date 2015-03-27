By Henning Gloystein
| SINGAPORE, March 27
SINGAPORE, March 27 Oil prices edged lower in
early trading in Asia on Friday as traders estimated that the
threat of a disruption to world crude supplies from Saudi
Arabia-led air strikes in Yemen was low.
Goldman Sachs said in an overnight note that the
strikes in Yemen would have little effect on oil supplies as the
country was only a small crude exporter and tankers could avoid
passing its waters to reach their ports of
destination.
Internationally traded Brent crude futures were
trading at $58.88 a barrel at 0121 GMT, down 31 cents from their
last settlement. U.S. crude was down 40 cents at $51.03 a
barrel.
Prices soared as much as 6 percent the previous day after a
Saudi-led coalition of Arab nations began strikes on Shi'ite
Houthis and allied army units who have taken over much of Yemen
and seek to oust President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
"While Yemen is a small producer (145,000 barrels per day in
2014), the price rally is driven by fears of potential
escalation and the proximity of the Bab el-Mandeb strait,"
Goldman said.
Closure of the strait could impact 3.8 million barrels a day
of crude and product flows, but the bank said tankers could be
diverted to travel around Africa instead of passing Yemen.
Goldman also noted tht any nuclear deal with Iran was
unlikely to lead to higher Iranian oil exports before the second
half of the year.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)