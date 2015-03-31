* Oil down for 3rd day on Iran nuclear talks
* Brent down 12 pct in March, U.S. crude loses 11 pct in Q1
* Iran talks tick toward midnight deadline with no deal yet
* U.S. will abandon talks if cannot reach "political
agreement"
* Prices also down as new highs seen in U.S. weekly crude
stocks
(Adds API's report of a crude inventory build in paragraph 7)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 31 Oil fell for a third straight
session on Tuesday, with Brent crude tumbling 12 percent for the
month, as world powers entered into intense negotiations with
Iran for a nuclear deal that could bring more of its oil to an
oversupplied market.
The tumble was proof of the hurdles oil faced in
establishing a bottom for prices since the selloff that began in
June on worries of a supply glut. U.S. crude fell 11 percent for
the quarter.
In Tuesday's session, prices ended off the day's lows as the
United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China faced
difficulty in reaching a preliminary nuclear accord with Iran
before a Tuesday midnight deadline at the talks in Lausanne,
Switzerland.
Brent oil settled down $1.18, or 2.1 percent, at
$55.11 a barrel, after falling to $54.72 during the session.
U.S. crude finished down $1.08, or 2.2 percent at
$47.60, off its earlier low at $47.28.
In the past three sessions, oil lost more than 7 percent on
heightened fears that a nuclear deal for Iran would raise the
global glut in crude.
U.S. crude inventories were expected to have hit record
highs for a 12th straight week after a build of 5.2 million
barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute said on
Tuesday. Official stockpile data is due on Wednesday at 10:30
a.m. (1430 GMT).
Tehran is required to accept restrictions on its nuclear
program aimed at preventing it from making a bomb, in exchange
for the removal of sanctions on its exports. Aside from the
preliminary pact they sought on Tuesday, negotiators have set a
June 30 deadline for a full agreement specifying conditions Iran
had to meet.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the United States
was willing to continue talks beyond Tuesday to reach the
interim agreement, but stressed that discussions had to be
productive.
"If we're not able to reach a political agreement, then
we're not going to wait ... until June 30 to walk away," Earnest
told reporters in Washington.
Iranian oil exports have been limited to around 1 million
barrels per day by the U.S.-led sanctions.
Tehran could raise output by around 500,000 bpd within six
months without the sanctions, and another 700,000 bpd within
another year, according to estimates by Facts Global Energy.
Oil was also pressured by a Reuters survey showing producer
group OPEC's crude supplies at five-month highs in May.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London and Jacob
Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Chris
Reese)