(Recasts, adding Brent settlement and analysts comments)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 2 Brent oil fell nearly 4
percent on Thursday after a preliminary pact between Iran and
global powers on Tehran's nuclear program, even as officials set
further talks in June and analysts questioned when the OPEC
member will be allowed to export more crude.
Traders had been fixated on the talks held in Lausanne,
Switzerland for over a week as Iran tried to agree with six
world powers on concessions to its nuclear program to remove
U.S.-led sanctions that have halved its oil exports.
The sanctions against Iran will come off under a "future
comprehensive deal" to be agreed by June 30, after it complies
with nuclear-related provisions, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad
Zarif told a news conference.
"If nothing is going to be signed until June, something
could go wrong between now and then," said Phil Flynn, analyst
at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Bob McNally, an adviser to former U.S. president George Bush
who heads energy research firm Rapidan Group, noted Iran will
need much patience as the "sanctions are not likely to be lifted
until late 2015 or early 2016, though we could see slippage
beforehand."
North Sea Brent crude futures, the more widely-used
global benchmark for oil, settled down $2.15, or 3.8 percent, at
$54.95 a barrel, almost $1 above the session low.
U.S. crude futures settled down 95 cents, or 2
percent, at $49.14 a barrel, after falling nearly $2 earlier.
"I think the market over reacted and is now sitting back a
little to think there is a lot more work to be done," said
Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management
Institute in New York.
FINAL NAIL IN OPEC COFFIN?
Under the preliminary deal, Iran would shut down more than
two-thirds of its centrifuges producing uranium that could be
used to build a bomb, dismantle a reactor that could produce
plutonium and accept intrusive verification. Iran also needs to
limit enrichment of uranium for 10 years.
Sanctions have cut Iran's oil exports to about 1.1 million
barrels per day from 2.5 million bpd in 2012. The OPEC nation is
keeping about 30 million barrels of crude on a fleet of tankers
ready to be shipped when allowed, into a market already flooded
with supply.
John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again
Capital, said since Iran was certain to export more oil at some
point, it was time other members of OPEC led by Saudi Arabia
considered cutting their production.
The selloff in oil, which began in June 2014, accelerated in
November after the Saudis convinced the broader group within
OPEC to stick to its output and defend market share. Brent
crashed from 2014 peaks above $115 and U.S. crude tumbled from
above $107.
Chirichella agreed with Kilduff. "Come June, the market will
again be rocked by expectations of higher Iranian supply. If the
Saudis stifle another production cut, that could be the final
nail in OPEC's coffin as some of its members break away to do
their own thing to support the market."
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita
Choy, Grant McCool and Chris Reese)