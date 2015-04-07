* U.S. job openings surge to 14-year high in February
* EIA lowers U.S. output growth forecasts, raises demand
forecasts
* Saudi Arabia says would work with others to "improve"
prices
* API data shows crude, gasoline stocks rose last week
* Coming up: EIA oil inventory data due 10:30 a.m. EDT
Wednesday
(Adds API data and price reaction paragraphs 7-10)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, April 7 Oil futures rallied on Tuesday
and U.S. crude approached 2015 highs on strong jobs data and
government forecasts for lower U.S. crude production growth and
higher global demand for oil.
U.S. job openings surged to a 14-year high in February the
Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover
Survey (JOLTS) said, helping erase oil's early losses.
"That JOLTS report was certainly quite strong and strong
employment equals strong gasoline demand," said John Kilduff,
partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
An Energy Information Administration (EIA) monthly report
raising forecasts for U.S. and global demand growth and lowering
forecasts for crude oil production growth in the United States
also was supportive.
U.S. May crude rose $1.84 to settle at $53.98 a
barrel after dropping to $51.17. The $54.13 peak was the highest
since reaching $54.15 on Feb. 17. Prices hit $54.24 on Feb. 3
and the 2015 peak was $55.11 on Jan. 2.
Brent May crude rose 98 cents to settle at $59.10,
having swung from $57.02 to $59.27, highest since March 26.
U.S. and Brent futures pared gains sharply in
post-settlement trading after data from industry group American
Petroleum Institute (API) showed crude stocks rose 12.2 million
barrels last week.
Expectations were only for inventories to be up 3.4 million
barrels in a survey taken ahead of the report.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures turned lower after
settling nearly two cents higher when the API said gasoline
stocks rose 2.7 million barrels against a forecast for a 1.0
million barrel drop.
The EIA's weekly inventory report will be released at 10:30
a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi reiterated that the
kingdom and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries were ready to help "improve" oil prices with help from
other producer countries.
"Naimi saying again his comment about being ready to act if
other producers cooperate added to two days of bullishness,"
said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at Energy Management
Institute in New York.
Prices also got a lift from news that Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota made a case for waiting until
the second half of 2016 to raise interest rates.
Crude futures recovered after slipping earlier Tuesday on
signs of growing oversupply as Iranian officials visited China
to seek more oil sales following the framework nuclear deal that
could lead to lifting sanctions on Tehran.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Henning Gloystein and Florence Tan in Singapore.; Editing by
Marguerita Choy, Andrew Hay and Andre Grenon)