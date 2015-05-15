* WTI on track for longest winning streak since 1983
* Gulf tensions rise after Iran fires at tanker
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices were little changed
on Friday but set to end the week slightly higher despite ample
supply, buoyed by a weaker dollar, forecasts of lower U.S. crude
output and a pick-up in global demand.
U.S. crude is on track to rise for a ninth week,
which would be the benchmark's longest winning streak since
1983. U.S. crude stockpiles have fallen from record levels,
while international oil agencies cut U.S. production forecasts
after low prices hurt shale producers.
June West Texas Intermediate futures were down 13 cents at
$59.75 a barrel as of 0145 GMT. July Brent crude edged
up 3 cents to $66.73 a barrel. Front-month Brent is on
track for a weekly gain after a 1.6 percent decline last week
interrupted its month-long rally.
But analysts said prices have outperformed weak oil
fundamentals. Supply continues to exceed demand growth, which
has been curbed by a lacklustre global economy.
"Recent price action across a number of commodities suggests
the rally in recent months has largely run its course," ANZ
analysts said in a note.
The bank noted that WTI has failed to rise above $62 a
barrel twice in the past week despite a weaker U.S. dollar.
Oil prices also did not react much to rising tensions in the
Gulf, after Iranian naval vessels fired shots at a
Singapore-flagged tanker in the Gulf on Thursday.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)