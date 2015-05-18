* Firmer dollar erases early oil gains made on Mideast
turmoil
* Saudi March crude exports highest since Nov 2005
* Goldman Sachs slashes 2016-2020 price outlook
* Iran eyes pre-sanction exports within 3 mths of nuclear
deal
* Kuwait acknowledges oversupply, but blames non-OPEC
sources
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 18 Oil slipped on Monday as a
rallying dollar and concerns of growing oversupply weighed on
the market after Saudi Arabia reported its highest crude exports
in nearly a decade.
Crude oil futures erased early gains of more than $1 a
barrel on worries of turmoil in the Middle East after a major
advance by Islamic State militants in Iraq and renewed air
strikes by a Saudi-led coalition against Houthi militia in
Yemen.
The dollar rose more than 1 percent against a basket of
major currencies, its most in three weeks. The
19-commodity, crude oil-dominated Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity
CRB Index fell 0.3 percent as the stronger dollar
made raw materials denominated in the currency less affordable
to holders of the euro and other denomination.
Oil was also weighed down by data showing that Saudi
Arabia's crude oil exports rose in March to the highest levels
since November 2005, analysts said.
Brent crude, the more widely used benchmark, settled
54 cents lower at $66.27, after hitting a high of $67.88. U.S.
crude futures ended down 26 cents at $59.43 a barrel.
"The fact that the dollar is reasserting its strength on oil
despite the major geopolitical tensions in the Middle East shows
that not everyone is convinced the oil rally we've had of late
should continue," said Tariq Zahir, an oil bear at Tyche Capital
Advisors in Laurel Hollow in New York.
Speculators cut their bets on rising Brent crude prices for
the first time in two months, data showed on Monday.
Goldman said in a note circulated to its clients on
Saturday, and reported by Reuters on Monday, that it expected
Brent to trade at $55 a barrel by 2020, versus current levels
above $65.
Analysts said oil markets remained oversupplied, and that
the glut could worsen if U.S. production picked up while OPEC
output remained strong.
Kuwait's OPEC Governor Nawal al-Fuzaia said oversupply in
global oil was due to slow demand and a rise in shale oil
output, not production by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries.
Iran's Deputy Oil Minister Rokneddin Javadi told Reuters
that OPEC was unlikely to cut output at its June meeting, and
that Iran hoped its exports would return to pre-sanctions levels
of 2.5 million barrels per day within three months of a deal to
lift an oil embargo.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)