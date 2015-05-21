* Price fall follows stronger market in previous session
* Bulls, bears take turns in rangebound market since late
April
* Consensus remains that market is 1.5-2.5 mln bpd
oversupplied
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 21 Brent crude oil prices dipped
in early Asian trade on Thursday as ongoing oversupply weighed
on markets, but prices remained within a narrow range in place
since late April.
Front-month Brent crude futures have seen numerous
days of erratic price rises and falls as contradicting views of
a tightening oil market and concerns of ongoing oversupply take
turns in dominating daily sentiment, although the rises and
falls have largely been in a $4 price range between $64-68 per
barrel since April 23.
In early Thursday trading, supply concerns dominated, with
Brent down 5 cents at $64.98 per barrel at 0109 GMT, and U.S.
crude dropping 15 cents to $58.82.
"Increased focus on the supply side is likely to keep prices
in check in the short term," said ANZ bank.
The dip followed a bounce in prices on Wednesday as a stock
draw in the United States and a tightening Asian market lifted
the market, while prices saw steep falls on Tuesday after
analysts lowered their price forecasts due to ongoing
oversupply.
Part of the problem in gauging the extent of oversupply in
global oil markets is that market watchers are struggling to
reliably count barrels that are currently being traded and
stocked, with some estimates showing over 100 million barrels
that are unaccounted for in international statistics.
Despite this, the consensus seems to be that the global
market has been oversupplied by between 1.5 million and 2.5
million barrels per day since the start of the year.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)