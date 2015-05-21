* China May HSBC flash PMI shrinks to 13-month low
* U.S. crude stockpiles fall for 3rd week - EIA
* Consensus remains that market is 1.5-2.5 mln bpd
oversupplied
By Henning Gloystein and Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, May 21 Oil edged up on Thursday,
supported by a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories although weak
China data and concerns about excess oil supply capped price
gains.
Crude futures rose overnight after government data showed
U.S. crude stocks last week fell for a third straight week, but
dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday following weak China
data.
China's manufacturing sector contracted for a third straight
month in May, hitting the lowest in 13 months, prompting talk of
more stimulus, despite earlier reassurance from Chinese Premier
Li that the world's second largest economy can meet its 7
percent growth target this year.
"So far the magnitude of easing was not strong enough to
reverse the trend of economic slowdown," HSBC's greater China
economist Julia Wang said in a note.
"More decisive actions are needed in the coming weeks to
kick-start a recovery."
The weak data dragged on prices, analysts from Singapore's
Phillips Futures said in a note, adding that investors will be
looking ahead to more data from the U.S. and the eurozone for
price direction.
July Brent initially dipped to a low of $64.83 a
barrel on Thursday, but recovered to $65.22 by 0643 GMT, a gain
of 19 cents on its last settlement.
U.S. crude for July delivery fell to $58.69 a barrel
before edging up to $59.12 per barrel, up 14 cents.
Front-month Brent crude futures have seesawed in recent
weeks as concerns about a tightening oil market on the one hand
and ongoing oversupply on the other take turns in dominating
sentiment. The market has largely held to a $4 price range of
$64-68 per barrel since April 23.
Analysts said on Thursday that price volatility was likely
to continue, but general oversupply would prevent big price
gains.
"Increased focus on the supply side is likely to keep prices
in check in the short term," said ANZ bank.
Part of the problem in gauging the extent of oversupply in
global oil markets is that market watchers are struggling to
reliably count barrels that are currently being traded and
stocked, with some estimates showing over 100 million barrels
that are unaccounted for in international statistics.
Despite this, the consensus seems to be that the global
market has been oversupplied by between 1.5 million and 2.5
million barrels per day since the start of the year.
