* Brent on track to close week with small decline
* Coming up: Baker Hughes weekly U.S. rig data
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, May 22 Oil prices edged down on
Friday after rising more than 2 percent in the previous session,
buoyed by lower U.S. crude inventories and geopolitical tension
in the Middle East.
U.S. crude futures are in their longest winning streak since
records began in 1983, helped by a drop in crude and product
stockpiles last week, reflecting better demand in the world's
largest oil consumer.
West Texas Intermediate for July delivery was at
$60.55 a barrel, down 17 cents on the day but poised to post
gains for the 10th week.
July Brent crude fell 23 cents to $66.31 a barrel by
0246 GMT after closing up 2.3 percent on Thursday. Front-month
Brent prices are set to post a small drop this week.
"Sentiment was buoyed by falling inventory and strong demand
in the crude oil markets," ANZ analysts said in a note, adding
that Wednesday's data from the Energy Information Administration
showed a strong decline in U.S. oil products, suggesting
end-user demand has been strong.
"With U.S. travel expected to reach a 10-year high over
Memorial Day, according to AAA (American Automobile
Association), product inventory is expected to decline even
further over coming weeks," the analysts said.
Global demand for oil products has been surprisingly strong
as low prices have boosted consumption, even in Europe, where
gasoline growth has been declining, an executive from Vitol, the
world's largest independent oil trader, said earlier this week.
Fighting in Iraq added to geopolitical tension in the Middle
East. Concern that growing conflicts in the region could disrupt
supply have underpinned oil prices.
A weaker dollar in the past month has also made
dollar-denominated oil more affordable for investors who hold
other currencies.
Investors are looking to a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen
on Friday for more indication on when interest rate increases
may come and the subsequent impact on the dollar.
Baker Hughes data on U.S. weekly rig counts, widely used as
a barometer for oil production, will also be out on Friday.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)