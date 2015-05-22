* Brent crude down about 2 percent on both day and week
* U.S. crude down on day, but up on week for 10th week of
gains
* Profit-taking sapped crude on Friday, before long U.S.
weekend
* Dollar strength also weighed on oil, commodities
* U.S. oil rigs down just 1, signaling end of drilling slump
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 22 Oil fell about 2 percent on
Friday as a rallying dollar and profit-taking ahead of a long
U.S. holiday weekend cut short a two-day run-up in crude prices.
Heating oil, a proxy play for diesel, also fell
almost lost 2 percent while gasoline lost more than 1
percent on concerns of outsized U.S. supply despite forecasts
for a spike in driving this weekend and through Monday's
Memorial Day holiday.
Worries that fewer U.S. oil rigs were being idled after a
broad rebound in crude prices since early April further weighed
on sentiment. Drillers cut the number of U.S. oil rigs in
operation by just one this week, the strongest sign yet that a
nearly six-month slump in activity was ending, data from oil
services firm Baker Hughes showed.
U.S. crude settled down $1, or 1.7 percent, at
$59.72. It rose 3 cents for the week though, extending weekly
gains for a 10th straight week.
North Sea Brent oil, a more widely referenced
benchmark, settled down $1.17, or 1.8 percent, at $65.37 a
barrel. Brent fell 2.1 percent on the week.
The dollar traded at a near one-month high after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she expected the central bank to
raise rates this year as the U.S. economy was on course to
rebound from a sluggish first quarter and as headwinds at home
and abroad begin to wane. A U.S. inflation report also indicated
underlying price pressures that could prompt a rate hike.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities
less affordable to holders of the euro and other currencies.
Traders said oil was particularly vulnerable to profit-taking
after the gains of the past two days in which Brent had risen 4
percent and U.S. crude 6 percent.
"No one wants to hold open positions ahead of a long weekend
so books are being squared, bringing some consolidation," said
Carsten Fritsch, senior oil and commodities analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
The American Automobile Association said U.S. road travel
was expected to reach a 10-year high over the Memorial Day
weekend, suggesting strong fuel consumption over the next three
days.
But analysts said gasoline supplies may be too high to see
any bullish impact from such usage.
"The refineries have cranked out more gasoline and fuel
products than required in the near term, and that's weighing on
the petroleum complex," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow
Oil Associates in Houston.
