By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 28 Oil prices rose in choppy trade
on Thursday, snapping two days of sharp losses, after data
showed a fourth weekly drawdown in U.S. crude stocks.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude
oil inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels last
week, ahead of Monday's Memorial Day holiday, which unofficially
kicked off the peak summer driving season in the United States.
It was a fourth straight week of declines in domestic crude
stocks, contrary to the draw of 857,000 barrels forecast in a
Reuters survey and the build of 1.3 million barrels estimated by
the American Petroleum Institute.
Despite that, oil bulls could barely push the market higher
right after the EIA data. U.S. crude was down most of the day
and Brent was only up slightly, both rallying just before the
close.
U.S. crude settled up 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, at
$57.68 a barrel, after plumbing a one-month low of $56.51. In
post-settlement trade, at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), it was up 43
cents at $57.94 a barrel.
Brent settled at $62.58, up 52 cents, or nearly 1
percent, after a six-week low at $61.24. It rose 84 cents in
post-settlement trade.
Oil prices had fallen about 3 percent in the past two
sessions on the strength of the dollar.
"My feeling is that demand for oil is growing as expected as
we head into the summer, and if we can manage the headwinds
posed by the dollar, we should be able to maintain an upward
trajectory for prices," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
Some attributed the price weakness earlier in the day to
doubts that big weekly drawdowns in U.S. crude would continue
for long. They cited the slowing pace in U.S. oil rig declines,
which signaled more supply.
Last week's big gasoline draw of 3.3 million barrels was
driven by implied demand related to buying ahead of the Memorial
Day weekend, said Jim Ritterbusch of Chicago-based Ritterbusch &
Associates.
"We didn't see any game changers in today's data other than
the possibility that the gasoline supply draw could delay some
seasonal price weakening for another week or so," he said.
Like crude, gasoline was late to rally on Thursday,
although it settled up 2 percent.
Ritterbusch pinned oil's near-term direction to the dollar,
saying the currency's reaction to Friday's U.S. GDP and consumer
sentiment data could determine how crude finishes the week.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Henning Gloystein and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by
Bernadette Baum, Jonathan Oatis and Peter Galloway)