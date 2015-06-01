* Brent down 1 pct, U.S. crude settles just a dime lower
* Brent hit by dollar strength, expectation of no OPEC cuts
* U.S. crude helped by strong crude draws at Cushing
* OPEC oil output hits 2.5-year high in May -Reuters survey
* Goldman Sachs sees Q4 U.S. output up 155,000 bpd on year
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 1 Oil settled down as much as 1
percent on Monday, retreating from Friday's sharp rally on a
strong dollar and concern over stubbornly high supplies as OPEC
was expected to stick with robust production at its meeting this
week.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
pumped a 2-1/2 year high of 31.22 million barrels of oil per day
(bpd) in May, a Reuters monthly survey showed.
The boost put OPEC production further above its target of 30
million bpd, underlining the focus of top exporter Saudi Arabia
and other key members on market share.
The group meets on Friday and is expected to maintain its
current production policy, keeping the world oil market amply
supplied for the foreseeable future.
"OPEC continues to produce well above target, and also well
above demand for its oil," said Carsten Fritsch, senior oil
analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
The dollar rose half a percent against a basket of
currencies on Monday, lifted by stronger-than-expected U.S.
construction spending data and Greek debt woes. A strong
greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities, such as oil,
less affordable for holders of other currencies such as the
euro.
Brent crude oil futures, settled down 68 cents, or 1
percent, at $64.88 a barrel.
U.S. crude fell just a dime, settling at $60.20 a
barrel, after falling more than 1 percent with Brent earlier.
Some attributed U.S. crude's relative strength to stronger
U.S. demand for oil and gasoline as the peak season for road
travel kicked in. Data from market intelligence firm Genscape
showed a draw of more than 1.1 million barrels between Tuesday
and Thursday at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S.
crude futures, market sources said.
The U.S. oil rig count also showed new declines last week,
against market expectations of a rise. That signaled that recent
price rebounds have not yet prompted drillers to rush into
putting new wells into operation
Oil prices jumped 5 percent on Friday, their strongest gain
in 1/-1/2 months, amid a stall in the dollar's rally.
"Demand for crude and rig cuts on the U.S. side continue to
be better than thought," said Phil Flynn, analyst at the Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
Despite the lower rig count, Goldman Sachs maintained a
bearish view on U.S. crude, saying fourth-quarter oil production
in the United States was on track to be 155,000 bpd above that
of the same period of 2014.
