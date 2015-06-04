* Strong EU diesel demand a risk to bearish Brent outlook
-Goldman
* U.S. crude supported by peak demand driving season, stock
draw
* High Chinese car sales drive Asian fuel demand
* Dollar down 2.35 pct this month
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, June 4 Oil prices edged up on
Thursday as strong global fuel demand and a sliding dollar
overshadowed a large crude glut that had helped pull down the
market by 3 percent in the previous session.
Front-month Brent futures were up 15 cents from
their last settlement to $63.95 a barrel by 0121 GMT on
Thursday. U.S. crude futures added one cent to $59.65 a
barrel.
The higher prices reflected support for Brent from firm
global fuel demand, even in debt-shaken Europe.
Goldman Sachs said that Europe's high diesel consumption was
a risk to the bank's bearish Brent outlook of $58 per barrel for
2015 and $62 for next year.
European diesel demand grew 7.2 percent, or 420,000 barrels
per day, in the first quarter of this year compared with the
same period of 2014, buoying Brent prices according to Goldman.
"EU diesel strength is a risk to our bearish Brent view,"
the bank said.
"We examine whether such strong fundamentals will endure, as
this has ramifications for our outlook for Brent, as diesel
constitutes 45 percent of Europe's products output and 43
percent of its demand," it added.
Goldman said that it expected demand to grow by 220,000
barrels per day, or 3.5 percent, for the rest of 2015, "with
full-year growth at 270,000 barrels per day, among the strongest
in 30 years."
Asian fuel demand is also strong, driven by China where car
sales remain strong at around two million a month despite
slowing economic growth.
In North America, the peak demand summer driving season is
underway and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
reported a 1.95 million barrel fall in crude inventories for
last week.
But Thursday's increases followed a session on Wednesday
that saw prices fall by almost 3 percent ahead of Friday's
meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
which is expected to reject calls for output cuts and continue
to produce about 2 million barrels per day above demand, adding
to a global glut in crude that has left millions of barrels
stored on tankers without a buyer.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)