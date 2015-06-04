* Glum mood before OPEC, spiking European bond yields
depress oil
* OPEC expected to keep oil output high, roll over target
* Saudi Arabia raises benchmark crude price to Asia
* Coming Up: OPEC meet, U.S. jobs data and oil rig count on
Friday
(Adds settlement prices, outlook for U.S. jobs data and oil rig
count on Friday)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 4 Crude prices tumbled almost 3
percent for a second day on Thursday ahead of an OPEC decision
likely to keep the market oversupplied and on worry rising
European bond yields could tighten the speculative money
swirling in oil.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,
meeting in Vienna, is expected to affirm on Friday an output
target of 30 million barrels per day, ignoring calls from some
producers to cut supply and support prices. OPEC actually
produces about 2 million bpd above that.
Traders will also be looking out for Friday's U.S. jobs data
for May and the latest weekly reading on oil rigs in the United
States.
Stronger jobs data could send the dollar higher, hurting
overseas demand for dollar-denominated commodities, including
oil. A slowing in the U.S. oil rig decline could mean higher
future output, another bearish factor.
In Thursday's trade, 10-year German Bund yields, the
benchmark for European borrowing costs, hit eight-month highs
after their biggest two-day gains since 1998. The spread between
that and equivalent U.S. Treasury yields narrowed
to its tightest in four months.
"Today's play in oil is as much about macro and bonds as it
is about crude and OPEC," said John Kilduff, partner at New York
energy hedge fund, Again Capital.
"The spiking Bund yields could lead to a tighter credit
environment in Europe that could ostensibly choke off growth and
the hot money that is the lifeblood of speculators, including
those in the oil market," Kilduff said.
Phil Flynn, analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago,
agreed.
"There is certainly a 'lack of conviction' trade going on in
oil now, with OPEC expected to keep production unchanged or even
hike it to match what it is really overproducing," Flynn said.
"The European macro front is another drag on the market."
Brent crude settled down $1.77, or 2.8 percent, at
$62.03 a barrel.
U.S. crude futures also settled down 2.8 percent, or
$1.64, at $58 a barrel.
Despite the bearish mood, Saudi Arabia, OPEC's most
influential member, raised the official selling price for its
benchmark Arab Light crude to Asia in July, citing robust demand
in the region and higher consumption at home during the hot
summer months.
"There are pockets of strength in Asia," said Seth Kleinman,
head of energy research at Citigroup in London. "Light sweet
crude in the Atlantic basin is very weak, but Middle Eastern
sour grades are stronger."
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Meredith
Mazzilli)