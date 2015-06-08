* China's crude imports down about a quarter in May
* OPEC oil production likely to continue to exceed demand
* Weak dollar limits losses
* Brent down 1 percent, U.S. crude 1.7 percent lower
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 8 Oil fell by 1 percent or more
on Monday on a slump in Chinese demand and worries that OPEC's
decision to pump crude without restraint could prolong the
current supply glut, although a weaker dollar limited losses.
China, the top net oil importer in the world, bought about a
quarter less crude oil in May than it did in April, official
data showed on Monday. In the oil products category, imports
fell by more than 6 percent, against a 10 percent drop in
exports.
Refineries in China used more crude from stockpiles last
month, leading to lower imports, the data suggested. A higher
number of processing plants for crude that were offline for
maintenance was also cited for the lower demand.
Still, some traders said the 26 percent month-on-month drop
in crude imports, based on May's arrival of 5.47 million barrels
per day versus April's record 7.37 million barrels bpd, was an
anomaly.
"A 4-6 percent drop is acceptable for refinery maintenance
season in China, but 20 percent or more is a sign of demand
collapse," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho
Securities USA.
Phil Flynn, an analyst at Chicago-based Price Futures Group,
said a continuous slump in Chinese demand could be a "game
changer" for oil bulls determined to see Brent futures at above
$65 a barrel and U.S. crude futures at above $60 a barrel.
Brent settled down 62 cents, or 1 percent, at $62.69
a barrel.
U.S. crude settled down 1.7 percent, or 99 cents, at
$58.14.
"If the dollar didn't take a dive today, oil would have
fallen a lot more, given the worries post-OPEC ," said Tariq
Zahir, managing partner at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel
Hollow, New York.
The dollar was down 1 percent, making commodities
priced in the greenback, including oil, more affordable for
holders of the euro and other currencies.
OPEC said on Friday it would maintain its output target of
30 million bpd. Its members actually pump between 1 million and
2 million bpd more.
Barclays said the surplus supply in crude will likely last
through 2015, though it could get smaller. "The oil market still
looks like it is heading for trouble," the bank said in a
report.
Morgan Stanley said it expected attention to be more be on
how quickly Iranian oil returns to the market with the lifting
of sanctions on Tehran as it adheres to a nuclear deal with the
West.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London, Osamu
Tsukimori in Tokyo and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing
by Paul Simao and Meredith Mazzilli)