* Brent up 1 pct, US crude rises 2 pct, extending Wednesday
rally
* Market closes off session highs though on profit-taking
* US crude stocks down 6.8 mln bbls last week, most since
July
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 10 Oil rallied for a second
straight day on Wednesday, with U.S. crude nearing a one-month
high and gasoline hitting its highest price since November, as a
big U.S. stocks drawdown boosted the outlook for summer fuel
demand.
"There's no mistaking it: There's pretty good demand for
both crude oil and gasoline in the United States now and it
could stay this way the next couple of months," said John
Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported
that crude oil inventories shrank by 6.8 million barrels last
week, four times more than forecast by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
The largest stockpile drop since last July came as refining
demand for crude rose amid higher gasoline consumption.
Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for U.S.
crude also fell although stockpiles of distillates, which
include diesel and heating oil, showed a build.
"The distillate category was a bit of a drag on the
inventory and demand front, but not enough to diminish the
overall strength of the report," Kilduff observed.
Oil futures, which rose 3 percent on Tuesday in anticipation
of the draws, extended gains on the data. Later, profit-taking
pulled prices off session highs.
U.S. crude settled up $1.29, or 2.1 percent, at
$61.43 barrel, after hitting a May 13 high of $61.82.
Global crude benchmark Brent settled at $65.70, up
82 cents, or 1.3 percent. Its session peak was $66.36.
Gasoline futures for July settled up 3.3 percent at
$2.1464 per gallon. The session high of $2.1506 was the highest
since last Nov. 10.
On Tuesday, the EIA said it expected U.S. oil output to
decline in the second half of this year. For 2016, it projected
a drop of 160,000 barrels per day in U.S. production, revising
its previous forecast for a rise.
On Wednesday, producer group OPEC also said it expected
non-OPEC supply to decline in the second half.
Some in the market remained pessimistic that demand would
grow enough to drain a continued glut in global oil supply.
Jim Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics in London,
Arkansas, noted that U.S. crude stockpiles were at least 20
percent higher now than a year ago.
"The draw numbers are bullish. That's the short takeaway,"
Williams said, referring to Wednesday's EIA data.
"But medium and long-term, we still need to be rid another
85 million barrels of crude that we didn't have a year ago. I
think it will be a summer of volatility."
