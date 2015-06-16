* Tropical Storm Bill hits Texas
* Another draw expected in U.S. crude inventories
* API data shows U.S. gasoline, crude stocks fell last week
(Moves up RBOB price data, adds API data, paragraphs 5-6)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, June 16 U.S. crude prices rose on
Tuesday as a tropical storm moved ashore in the oil-producing
state of Texas, but global oversupply limited gains and
pressured Brent futures.
Expectations that U.S. crude inventories fell again last
week and strong RBOB gasoline futures also lent support.
U.S. July crude rose 45 cents to settle at $59.97 a
barrel, having swung from $59.42 to $60.37.
Brent front-month August crude fell 25 cents to
settle at $63.70, off its $64.41 intraday peak and below Brent's
50-day moving average of $64.01.
U.S. RBOB gasoline rose 2.54 cents to settle at
$2.1245 a gallon, still bolstered by last week's government
inventory data showing the bulk of the 2.9 million-barrel drop
in the week to June 5 occurred on the East Coast.
RBOB futures extended gains more than two cents in
post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry group American
Petroleum Institute reported U.S. gasoline and crude oil
inventories both fell 2.9 million barrels last week.
"Short of a bearish surprise tomorrow in the EIA gasoline
data, such as a build of more than 2 million barrels, we look
for nearby gasoline to remain strong," Jim Ritterbusch,
president at Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a research note.
Helping U.S. crude outperform Brent is the expectation that
this week's U.S. inventory data will show another draw.
U.S. crude stocks are forecast to have fallen 1.7 million
barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gasoline stocks are expected to be down 300,000 barrels.
A crude oil drop would be a seventh consecutive draw
recorded by the government, with the next Energy Information
Administration report due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
Tropical Storm Bill went ashore on the Texas Gulf Coast and
is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds.
Output from offshore platforms has not been affected and
initial reports from area refiners cited no effect on
operations.
Unsold North Sea and West African crude building up in
tankers offshore in the Atlantic Basin weighed on physical
prices.
"The amount of crude oil afloat on the water off the coast
of the UK is increasing, and that is putting considerable
pressure on the North Sea price structure," Petromatrix oil
analyst Olivier Jakob said in a note.
"The last time we had a North Sea structure as weak was in
July of last year, a move that preceded the big flat price
dump," he said.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench in London, Henning
Gloystein in Singapore and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker and Meredith Mazzilli)