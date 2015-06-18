By Meeyoung Cho
| SEOUL, June 18
after U.S. government data showed that gasoline stocks and
after U.S. government data showed that gasoline stocks and
distillate inventories rose last week, although falls were
checked by continuing Middle East geopolitical tensions.
U.S. July crude edged down 7 cents at $59.85 a barrel
as of 0005 GMT after falling 5 cents in the previous session.
Brent August crude shed 8 cents at $63.79 a barrel
after it settled 17 cents higher on Wednesday at $63.87.
Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed
crude inventories fell by 2.7 million barrels to
467.93 million last week, more than analysts' expectations for a
decrease of 1.7 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks rose by 460,000 barrels, more
than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
314,000-barrel drop but far less than the fall of 2.9 million
barrels reported by the API.
Tropical Depression Bill drenched large parts of Texas on
Wednesday, but oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico and near the
coast were unaffected by the storm. Refineries also operated
normally.
After the Federal Reserve signalled it may wait until late
this year to raise interest rates, the U.S. dollar slid while
Wall Street stocks rose in volatile trading.
In Greece, its leftist government faced a barrage of
warnings that it risked being forced out of the euro zone and
left without support if it failed to strike a swift
aid-for-reforms deal with its creditors.
"The game of chicken continues between Greece and its
creditors ... It appears both sides are preparing for a failure
of talks - though of course this in itself is a useful
negotiating tactic ahead of the Eurogroup finance ministers
meeting on Thursday," ANZ said in a note on Thursday.
In the Middle East, Islamic State killed five policemen in a
town near Iraq's biggest refinery, in an attack that may help
ease pressure on some of its fighters trapped in the
strategically important facility, a security official said.
Car bombs killed or injured at least 50 people near mosques
and the headquarters of Yemen's dominant Houthi group in Sanaa
on Wednesday, in coordinated attacks claimed by Islamic State.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)