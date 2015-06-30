* Brent on track for 2nd month of decline
* U.S. crude heading for 1st monthly decline in 3
By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, June 30 Oil futures hovered below
three-week lows on Tuesday after Greeks took to the streets to
protest against austerity following a bank shutdown, keeping
investors away from riskier assets and putting Brent crude on
course for a second month of declines.
Brent crude futures were down 16 cents at $61.85 a
barrel at 0200 GMT, after falling to $62.01 on Monday, their
weakest finish since June 5. The contract is heading for its
second straight monthly decline.
U.S. crude dropped 20 cents to $58.13, having closed
down $1.30 at $58.33 a barrel, its lowest settlement since June
8. It is set for its first monthly decline in three.
"Greece is still the word," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst
at OptionsXpress in Sydney. "That story doesn't look like
stopping anytime soon."
Tens of thousands of Greeks hit the streets on Monday after
waking up to shuttered banks, closed cash machines and a climate
of rumours and conspiracy theories following the breakdown in
talks between Athens and its creditors.
Any resolution to the crisis is unlikely before a referendum
on Greece's bailout is held on Sunday, after Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras announced the vote, wrong-footing European
leaders and policy makers.
Investors are also looking at the U.S. government's June
payrolls report on Thursday and talks on Iran's disputed nuclear
programme going on in Vienna, Le Brun said.
The former may reinforce ideas that the U.S. Federal Reserve
might raise interest rates as early as September, the first such
hike in about 10 years.
The Vienna talks would continue past Tuesday's deadline for
a comprehensive agreement intended to open the door to ending
sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran's most sensitive
nuclear activities for at least a decade, a senior U.S. official
said on Tuesday.
