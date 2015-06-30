(Corrects date in paragraph 2 to April 15 from June 5)
* Brent on track for second month of decline
* U.S. crude heading for first monthly decline in three
By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, June 30 Oil futures hovered below
three-week lows on Tuesday as investors waited for developments
in Greece following a bank shutdown, keeping them away from
riskier assets and putting Brent crude on course for a second
month of declines.
Brent crude futures were down 3 cents at $61.98 a
barrel at 0624 GMT, after falling to $62.01 on Monday, their
weakest finish since April 15. The contract is heading for its
second straight monthly decline and is down almost 5.5 percent
in June.
U.S. crude dropped 14 cents to $58.19, having closed
down $1.30 at $58.33 a barrel, its lowest settlement since June
8. It is set for its first monthly decline in three and has
fallen about 3.5 percent this month.
"Greece is still the word," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst
at OptionsXpress in Sydney. "That story doesn't look like
stopping anytime soon."
Tens of thousands of Greeks hit the streets on Monday after
waking up to shuttered banks, closed cash machines and a climate
of rumours and conspiracy theories following the breakdown in
talks between Athens and its creditors.
Any resolution to the crisis is unlikely before a referendum
on Greece's bailout is held on Sunday, after Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras announced the vote, wrong-footing European
leaders and policy makers.
Investors are also looking at the U.S. government's June
payrolls report on Thursday and talks on Iran's disputed nuclear
programme going on in Vienna, Le Brun said.
The former may reinforce ideas that the U.S. Federal Reserve
could raise interest rates as early as September, the first such
hike in about 10 years.
The Vienna talks would continue past Tuesday's deadline for
a comprehensive agreement intended to open the door to ending
sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran's most sensitive
nuclear activities for at least a decade, a senior U.S. official
said on Tuesday.
Asian imports of Iranian crude rose to the highest level
this year in May at 1.2 million barrels per day, according to
final figures on Tuesday. But they held at slightly above 1
million bpd for the first five months of the year, the level
allowed under sanctions on Tehran.
Still, Greece is the overriding concern for investors in
most commodities markets, Le Brun said.
"It will probably be very headline driven in the short
term," he said.
