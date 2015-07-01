* Greece not able to repay 1.6 bln euros owed to IMF
* OPEC, U.S. output rises to multi-year highs
(Updates prices)
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 1 Oil prices fell over 1 percent
on Wednesday after Greece became the first developed economy to
default on a loan with the International Monetary Fund, and as
both U.S. and OPEC production hit new records.
Greece's last-minute overtures to international creditors
for financial aid on Tuesday were not enough to save the country
from becoming the first developed economy to default on a loan
with the International Monetary Fund.
The IMF confirmed that Greece had not made its scheduled 1.6
billion euro loan repayment to the fund. As a result, IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde will report to the global
lender's board that Greece is "in arrears", the official
euphemism for default.
Front-month Brent crude futures were trading at
$62.79 per barrel at 0654 GMT, down 80 cents and over 1.25
percentage points. U.S. crude futures fell 92 cents to
$58.55 per barrel.
Analysts said rising production from the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as in the United
States were also weighing on prices.
"Iraqi crude production climbed to a record level this
month, with OPEC crude oil output estimated to have reached 32.1
million barrels per day against a target of 30 million barrels
per day," ANZ said in a morning note.
Overall OPEC supply rose to a three-year high of 31.60
million barrels per day (bpd) in June, up from 31.30 million bpd
in May, according to a Reuters survey.
The group has raised output by more than 1.3 million bpd
since it decided in November 2014 to defend market share rather
than prices.
A final deal between world powers and Iran over Tehran's
nuclear work could add to supplies. A June 30 deadline for a
nuclear deal that could let Iran export more crude into an
oversupplied market has been extended by a week to July 7.
In the United States, crude production rose 9,000 barrels a
day to 9.701 million barrels a day in April, the highest since
May 1971, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in
monthly data released Tuesday.
Crude inventories rose by 1.9 million barrels in the week to
468.9 million, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease
of 2.000 million barrels.
However, demand was also up with refinery crude runs rising
by 77,000 barrels per day, API data showed.
(Editing by Ed Davies and Joseph Radford)