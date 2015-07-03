* U.S. rig count rises for first time in 30 weeks
* Financial markets await Greek bailout referendum
* China watchdog investigates slump in stock market
(Updates prices)
By Nia Williams
July 3 Oil prices dropped on Friday as a rising
U.S. rig count stoked more concerns about global oversupply
while an investigation by Chinese regulators into suspected
stock market manipulation further unsettled the market.
A sharp move lower in late-morning U.S. trade was
exacerbated by thin liquidity, with many U.S. market
participants off for the U.S. July Fourth holiday.
U.S. oil drilling increased this week after 29 consecutive
weeks of declines, the strongest sign yet that higher prices are
coaxing producers back after an extended period of low prices.
Oil rigs increased by 12 to 640 following a slump that cut
the number of active U.S. rigs from a peak of 1,609 in October
to a nearly five-year low last week, energy services firm Baker
Hughes Inc said.
"This is the first weekly increase in 30 weeks and is an
indication that the slump in drilling activity has ended," said
Carsten Fritsch, senior oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"Oil prices have retreated on that news," Fritsch told
Reuters Global Oil Forum.
Brent crude for August settled down $1.75 at $60.32
a barrel, extending a downward trend since early May during
which prices have fallen around 13 percent.
Front-month U.S. crude was at $55.52, down $1.41,
dropping below a trading range of $57 to $62 seen since early
May.
"We have broken out of a two-month trading range and there
are a lot of bearish factors that have come out, plus there are
very, very thin volumes today," said Tariq Zahir, an analyst at
Tyche Capital Advisers in New York.
The rising U.S. rig count adds to near-record production by
Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries, which is feeding a huge oversupply.
OPEC oil supply hit a three-year high in June due to record
or near-record output from Iraq and Saudi Arabia, a Reuters
survey showed this week. The cartel's production is close to 2.5
million barrels per day above demand, filling stocks worldwide.
The Greek debt crisis ahead of a referendum on Sunday and
concerns over China's commodities markets weighed on investor
sentiment.
Traders said commodity markets were also worried by reports
that China's regulators had opened an investigation into
suspected market manipulation after a slump of more than 20
percent in Chinese stocks since mid-June.
On Thursday, Shanghai's benchmark composite index
fell below 4,000 points for the first time since April.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London, Henning
Gloystein and Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Mark
Heinrich,; Peter Galloway and Jeffrey Benkoe)