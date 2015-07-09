* Gasoline jumps more than 2 pct on U.S. driving outlook
* China equities jump on support measures by Beijing
* Uncertainties remain on Iran deal, target now Friday
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to
settlement, adds analyst comment on China and Iran)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 9 Oil rebounded sharply on
Thursday from three-month lows hit earlier this week, with
prices up nearly 3 percent as China's collapsing stock market
steadied and oil traders remained uncertain about negotiations
for a nuclear deal that will allow Iran to export more crude.
Bets of strong gasoline demand through the U.S. summer
driving season fueled some of the rally. Gasoline prices
gained more than 2 percent.
"We're up on a host of headlines and the natural rebound
that follows a massive sell-off," said Donald Morton, who runs
an energy-trading desk at investment bank Herbert J. Sims & Coin
in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Brent crude settled up $1.56, or 2.7 percent, at
$58.61 a barrel. On Monday, Brent hit a three-month low of
$55.10.
U.S. crude settled up $1.13, or 2.2 percent at
$52.78. This week's low of $50.58 was the lowest since April.
In early trade, oil rose after Chinese equities rebounded 6
percent on Beijing's frantic attempts to staunch a sell-off that
has roiled global markets.
"China is really the house of cards for commodities,
particularly oil and metals. Both can collapse anytime there's
trouble with the economy there," said Chris Jarvis, analyst at
Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.
U.S. crude and copper tumbled about 8 percent each
between Monday and Tuesday at the height of China's market
collapse.
In Vienna, negotiators for a nuclear accord between Iran and
world powers gave themselves more time as the talks stretched
into a ninth day beyond their June 30 deadline. The White House
said it will not be rushed into making a deal, but cautioned
that Tehran had to make tough choices or risk a collapse in the
talks.
Iran is seeking to revive oil exports that have dropped from
2.5 million barrels per day in 2011 to about 1 million bpd in
2014 due to Western sanctions arising from its nuclear program.
Negotiators hope to have a deal by Friday dawn in Vienna
(0400 GMT). If an agreement is not reached by then, the U.S.
Congress will have extra time to review the talks. President
Barack Obama's administration worries this could make it easier
for the Republican majority in Congress to derail the
negotiations.
"We could have a lot more volatility on Friday, if this
keeps hanging over our heads," said Tariq Zahir, an oil bear at
Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow in New York.
