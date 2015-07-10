* China's oil demand to remain strong despite stock turmoil
* Market awaits news on Iran nuclear talks; U.S. says no
rush
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 10 Oil prices were little moved
in early Asian trading on Friday after a volatile week that saw
sharp falls along with Chinese equities followed by a strong
rebound on the back of extreme government support measures.
Meanwhile, oil traders were awaiting news of whether a
compromise could be reached between major world powers and Iran
that could lead to sharply increased oil flows if sanctions
against Tehran are lifted, although the U.S. government said
overnight that it was in no rush to reach a deal.
Front-month U.S. crude futures were trading at $52.79
per barrel at 0046 GMT, almost unchanged from their last
settlement, although prices remain more than 7 percent below
last Friday.
Front-month Brent crude was down 9 cents at $58.52 a
barrel, some 3 percent below the end of last week.
The biggest market mover this week has been China's stock
market turmoil, with the government forced to launch emergency
measures to halt a 30 percent fall in prices since June.
"To put things in perspective, the fall in market
capitalisation in the share market (of China) alone since its
peak in June is equivalent to almost 10 times Greece's GDP.
Meanwhile commodity prices are again falling rapidly," Goldman
Sach said.
Analysts said that China's general oil demand should remain
strong this year despite the stock market trouble and an economy
growing at its slowest pace in a generation.
"Oil demand growth this year has been disconnected from the
fundamental realities of China's growth trajectory," Michal
Meidan of consultancy China Matters said in a report.
"The rapid increase in China's apparent oil demand growth
has been due first and foremost to stockpiling, while real
demand has also been supported somewhat by low oil prices," she
added.
While low oil prices hurt oil producers, importers stand to
benefit.
"Lower oil prices deliver a favorable mix of stronger growth
and lower inflation for all countries in the (Asia) region,
except Malaysia," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a
report.
"Thailand, Korea, Singapore and India are the biggest
beneficiaries of lower oil simply because they are the biggest
net importers of oil," it added.
(Editing by Ed Davies)