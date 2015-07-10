* Crude prices settle little changed on day after volatile
session
* Greece, China factors supported oil early; Iran talks
weighed
* U.S. oil rig count rises but not enough to rattle market
(Adds settlement prices and weak dollar's support for oil)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 10 Crude futures settled little
changed on Friday after data showed the U.S. oil rig count
barely rose this week, allaying fears of an acceleration in
drilling that could bring on a surfeit of new supply to the
market.
Oil had been volatile most of the session.
The market moved up after a rally in Chinese equities in
Asian trading overnight and after optimism Greece may have a
bailout deal by the weekend. A weak dollar also boosted
crude futures.
But a slump in gasoline prices, worries about a potential
Iranian nuclear deal and the International Energy Agency's (IEA)
forecast of weaker oil demand eventually pulled crude lower.
Industry firm Baker Hughes said U.S. energy firms added five
oil rigs this week, the second week of increases in a row, after
29 consecutive weeks of declines.
"We expect rig counts to stay at current levels for the
considerable future," said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk
Management in Frederick, Maryland.
U.S. crude futures settled down 4 cents at $52.74 a
barrel. It rose more than $1 at its height and fell nearly 80
cents at its low.
Brent crude, the more important global benchmark,
settled up 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $58.573 a barrel. Brent
jumped 3 percent on Thursday, rebounding from three-month lows.
Gasoline futures, which have led U.S. crude for weeks
on bets of runaway fuel demand for the peak summer driving
season, fell 1.4 percent on profit-taking after three straight
days of gains.
In Tehran, Ali Akbar Velayati, top adviser to Iran's Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said his country had no intention
to abandon nuclear talks with the United States and other world
powers aimed at lifting sanctions on its crude exports. The
negotiations expired on Friday without a deal.
"The prospects on a Greece bailout is encouraging but we're
down on anticipation that an Iran deal may also get done," said
David Thompson, executive vice president at Powerhouse, an
energy-specialized commodities broker in Washington.
Greece put a cash-for-reforms proposal in front of
creditors, raising the possibility that a deal could be reached
this weekend.
China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, saw the second day of
a stock market surge with equity prices rising more than 5
percent after a barrage of government support measures.
International energy watchdog IEA said it expected global
demand growth to slow next year to 1.2 million barrels per day
from 1.4 million this year.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Andrew Hay)