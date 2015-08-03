(Corrects U.S. crude settlement prices in 5th para)
* U.S. crude down 21 pct on the month, most since Oct. 2008
* Brent crude down 5 pct on the week, fifth week in red
* Oil hit by bearish Reuters July survey on OPEC oil
* 5 rigs added this week to U.S. oil rig count -Baker Hughes
* Bank of America says Brent may be lower than WTI by spring
2016
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. crude posted its biggest
monthly drop since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday after a
string of losses in July triggered by China's stock market slump
and signs that top Middle East producers were pumping crude at
record levels.
A higher U.S. oil rig count for a second straight week added
to the market's downside Friday despite a weaker dollar, which
would normally support commodities.
Heavy hedging activity in gasoline and diesel
futures ahead of front-month contract expiration dominated play
on the petroleum complex, diverting some attention from crude.
Oil prices fell for a fifth straight week.
U.S. crude settled down $1.40, or almost 3 percent,
at $47.12 a barrel. It slid more than 2 percent on the week.
Through July, U.S. crude was down 21 percent, its largest
monthly decline since October 2008, when oil had an epic
collapse at the outbreak of the financial crisis.
Brent settled down $1.10, or 2 percent, at $52.21 a
barrel. It lost 5 percent on the week and 18 percent on the
month.
The sell-off continued in post-settlement, with both U.S.
crude and Brent down more than 3 percent.
July's oil-price drop was spurred by a stock market tumble
in top energy consumer China and growing global oversupply.
A Reuters survey on Friday showed the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries, which includes Saudi Arabia and
other big Middle East producers, pumped over 32 million barrels
per day in July, up 140,000 bpd from June.
Commerzbank's head of commodities research Eugen Weinberg
said OPEC had to cut production to avoid even lower prices,
expressing hope for "a stricter quota discipline at its December
meeting".
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note Brent could be
at a discount to the benchmark U.S. light crude, West Texas
Intermediate, by spring next year, if U.S. gasoline demand
remained on a tear. Brent is now at nearly a $5 premium to WTI.
"The European refining system is not geared towards gasoline
and neither are medium sour barrels," it said. "As such, WTI may
have to temporarily trade above Brent and Dubai next spring to
ensure there is enough gasoline to go around."
Industry firm Baker Hughes, meanwhile, said U.S. drillers
added five oil rigs this week on top of 21 last week.
Higher rig counts worry the market as they indicate more
output. U.S. government data on Friday showed production dipped
in May before rising again in June.
