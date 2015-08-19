* Prospect of lower U.S. stockpiles briefly pushed up oil
Tuesday
* Lower September U.S. demand, Asia slowdown weigh on prices
* Analysts expect oil prices to remain low
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Oil prices fell again after a
brief rise in the previous session, as the United States enters
the lower demand autumn season and Asia's leading economies slow
down.
Oil prices edged up Tuesday, briefly ending a rout that
dominated the last 6 weeks and pulled down prices by almost a
third, after bullish economic data and the prospect of falling
crude stockpiles in the United States.
But the price rise did not last into Wednesday, when both
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures and
internationally traded Brent fell in early trading in Asia.
"Any recovery in WTI prices from a six-year low may be
short-lived with the U.S. entering the slow demand period in
September," ANZ bank said on Wednesday.
U.S. crude futures were trading at $42.37 per barrel
at 0040 GMT, down 25 cents from their last settlement. Brent
was down 28 cents at $48.53 a barrel.
"The recent drop in the price of oil confirms ... the global
commitment producers have to their current levels of output,"
said Scott Cockerham, managing director Houston-based Conway
MacKenzie's Energy Advisory Services.
"Could we see $30 oil in the next 15 months? Absolutely,
and headlines like China's recent yuan devaluation and the
prospect of sanctions on Iran being lifted will only contribute
to such volatility," he added.
Cockerham said a slowdown in U.S. drilling activity would
not affect global supplies until 2017 and prices would likely
remain low but volatile before then.
