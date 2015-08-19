* EIA reports 2.6 mln-bbl crude build vs forecasts for draw
* U.S. crude falls to March 2009 lows just above $40/bbl
* If US crude breaks below $40, could drop under
$30-analysts
(Updates with market settlements)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. crude oil slumped over 4
percent on Wednesday to hit a 6-1/2-year low and almost break
below $40 per barrel, as a huge unexpected stockpile build in
the United States reinforced concerns about a growing global oil
glut.
U.S. crude inventories rose 2.6 million barrels last week to
456.21 million barrels, the government's Energy Information
Administration said.
The figures stunned energy market analysts on Wall Street,
as well as traders and investors who had been expecting a
stockpile drawdown despite the peak U.S. summer driving season
nearing its end and refinery problems cutting fuel processing
capabilities.
Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute, an industry
group, forecast a 2.3 million-barrel drawdown for the week to
Aug. 14. A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted an
800,000-barrel decline.
"The numbers were a total surprise with crude showing a
build when the whole Street was forecasting a draw," Tariq
Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel
Hollow in New York, said.
The front-month futures contract in U.S. crude, which
expires on Thursday, settled down $1.82, or 4.3 percent, at
$40.80 a barrel. It dropped as low as $40.46 during the session,
its lowest since March 2009.
"If oil is to fall to $40 a barrel, there is nothing to
suggest it won't fall even further," Fawad Razaqzada, a
London-based technical analyst for crude on forex.com, said,
predicting 2003 lows of below $30 if the slide did not stop.
The front-month in Brent, the global benchmark for
oil, settled down $1.65, or 3.4 percent, at $47.16 a barrel. It
extended its losses to $2 in post-settlement trade.
BP PLC's Whiting, Indiana, refinery, the largest in
the Midwest, shut down its main 240,000 barrel per day crude
unit unexpectedly at the start of the week covered by the data.
Refinery utilization in the U.S. Midwest region fell to 92.2
percent last week, the biggest weekly drop in eight months.
U.S. gasoline futures fell even more than crude,
tumbling 6 percent to a six-month low, despite stockpiles of the
fuel falling 2.7 million barrels, compared with the 1.6
million-barrel drop expected by analysts in the Reuters poll.
U.S. diesel futures lost 3 percent, hitting six-year
lows.
Oil has lost a third of its value since June on signs of
creeping U.S. production amid record crude pumping in the Middle
East.
"Couple that with the stronger dollar and weakness out of
China and it's a recipe for lower prices ahead," said Chris
Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick,
Maryland.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Barrington in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Frances Kerry, Chris Reese
and Marguerita Choy)