* API reports surprisingly big 4.6 million-barrel stockpile
build
* Cushing stocks down 1.2 million barrels though, API says
* Brent, U.S. crude pare gains in post-settlement trade
after API
* Market awaits Wednesday inventory data from U.S.
government
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Oil prices rose almost 2
percent on Tuesday, but then pared gains in post-settlement
trade after an industry group reported a surprisingly large
weekly build in U.S. crude inventories.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) said U.S. crude
stockpiles rose 4.6 million barrels in the week to Sept. 25 to
reach 457.8 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had
expected an increase of only 102,000 barrels.
"It's certainly a pretty big build for U.S. oil stocks,"
said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in
Frederick, Maryland.
But some investors were encouraged that the API inventory
figures also showed a drawdown of nearly 1.2 million barrels at
the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for U.S. crude futures.
Cushing storage levels are key for the market's psyche and
can temper headline numbers for oil inventories. Market
intelligence firm Genscape estimated on Monday that Cushing
stockpiles fell by around 1 million barrels last week, after
back-to-back drawdowns of about 2 million barrels in two
previous weeks.
Donald Morton, energy trader at Fairfield, Connecticut-based
Herbert J. Sims & Co, said he expected the premium of the second
month contract for U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate
benchmark would fall in relation to the front month, narrowing
the contango chart structure.
"The contango in WTI would probably narrow a bit in response
to the latest Cushing numbers from API.
After the API numbers, the gap between the two contracts
CLc1-CLc2 narrowed to 36 cents a barrel by 5:11 p.m. EDT (2111
GMT). It was at 41 cents before the release of the report.
Front-month WTI settled Tuesday's trade at $45.23 a
barrel, up 80 cents, or 1.8 percent on the day. In
post-settlement trade, it fell to $44.82.
The front-month in Brent, the global oil benchmark,
finished up 89 cents, or 1.9 percent, at $48.23. It reached
$47.97 after the API data.
The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration, or
EIA, will issue official weekly inventory data on Wednesday.
Some analysts expect Wednesday's session to be more volatile
due to the close of September and third-quarter trading.
"Today's renewed upswing reinforced our view of a market
destined for further choppy, sideways price action," said Jim
Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch & Associates, an oil market advisory
in North Wabash, Chicago.
