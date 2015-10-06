TOKYO Oct 6 Crude oil prices rose in early Asia
trade, adding to gains in the previous session, after Russia
signaled it was willing to meet with other big oil producers to
discuss the market following the decline in prices in the last
quarter.
But gains were limited with investors awaiting U.S.
government data on crude inventories this week. Some analysts
are predicting the data will show further builds in crude
stocks, putting oil prices under renewed pressure.
A Reuters poll on Monday indicates U.S. crude stockpiles
were up last week for a second straight week, gaining 1.8
million barrels on average in the week to Oct. 2.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration, which reports
official storage data on Wednesday, said last week that
inventories were up about 4 million barrels in the week to Sept.
25.
Brent crude, the global crude benchmark, was up 12
cents at $49.37 a barrel at 0057 GMT. It rose 2.3 percent on
Monday to settle at $49.25 a barrel.
The U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate crude,
increased 8 cents to $46.34, after gaining 1.6 percent in the
previous session.
Russia, one of the world's top three oil producers, said it
was prepared to meet OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers to discuss
the market if such a gathering is called.
A separate meeting between Russian and Saudi officials was
being planned for the end of October, Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak has said.
Brent crude fell 24 percent last quarter and is down 14
percent this year, following a 48-percent decline in 2014.
U.S. crude is down 13 percent this year, after falling 46
percent last year. The contract also fell 24 percent in the last
quarter.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)