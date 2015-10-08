(Corrects typo in headline)

TOKYO Oct 8 Crude oil futures rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, shrugging off a surprise build in U.S. inventories as some Chinese traders returned following a weeklong National Day holiday period.

U.S. crude stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels to 461 million last week as refineries reduced production and idled capacity. Analysts had expected an increase of 2.2 million barrels.

Both major oil benchmarks rose more than 1 percent on Thursday although trading was thin in the early part of the Asian session. With China open for business trading is likely to more volatile in commodities, ANZ said in a morning note.

U.S. crude was up 50 cents, or 1.05 percent, at $48.31 at 0039 GMT. The contract fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday after three days of gains.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 53 cents, or 1.03 percent, at $51.86 a barrel, after falling 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

With little data out this week, apart from industry and government inventory numbers, and China on holiday for the first three days, the market has focussed on longer-term demand trends that have supported prices.

A U.S. Energy Information Administration report on Tuesday predicted global oil demand for 2016 would rise by the fastest rate in six years, suggesting the crude surplus that has pushed prices down about 50 percent since June last year is easing faster than expected.