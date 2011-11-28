* Hopes for euro zone moves to deal with crisis lift oil

* Germany, France to push for more euro zone integration

* Tensions over Iran nuclear program, sanctions boost oil

* Coming up: API oil stocks data 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday (Recasts; updates prices; market activity; pvs LONDON)

By Robert Gibbons

NEW YORK, Nov 28 Oil prices pushed higher on Monday on another bout of optimism about Europe's ability to contain its debt crisis, and on concerns about supply as tensions rise over Iran's nuclear program.

U.S. crude briefly jumped above $100 a barrel intraday, helped by news that retailers racked up record sales over the long Thanksgiving weekend, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season in the United States. [ID:nN1E7AQ0C6]

Global stocks rose and the cost of insuring euro-zone government bonds against default fell broadly as hopes increased that euro-zone leaders would unveil fresh measures to resolve the region's debt crisis.

The hopes for the euro zone helped the euro recover from Friday's seven-week low, and the dollar index .DXY weakened.

Germany and France are exploring methods of securing deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among euro zone countries, according to officials, stepping up a drive for coercive powers to reject euro zone members' budgets that breach European Union rules. [ID:nL5E7MS22H]

A bill to downgrade Iran's relations with Britain got final approval on Monday, state broadcaster IRIB reported, a day after parliament approved the measure compelling the government to expel the British ambassador. [ID:nL5E7MS1L3]

One Iranian lawmaker warned on Sunday that Iranians angered by London's latest sanctions could storm the British embassy as they did to the U.S. mission in 1979.

ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 rose $1.90 to $108.30 a barrel by 11:45 a.m. EST (1645 GMT), off its $109.49 peak.

U.S. January crude CLF2 rose $1.50 to $98.27 a barrel, having swung from $97.48 to $100.74.

"Tension with Iran and talk of a European oil ban on Iranian oil is raising concerns of supply problems," said Christophe Barret, global oil analyst at Credit Agricole. "There is also some optimism over talk of a closer fiscal union among core euro zone states, although this would be a long way away."

A French push for an EU embargo on Iranian oil has run into opposition in some EU capitals, diplomats said, signaling that any decision was unlikely before a Dec. 9 summit of EU leaders that comes ahead of a Dec. 14 OPEC meeting. [ID:nB5E7MG01U] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Technicals: Brent to rebound to $109.91: [ID:nL4E7MS02Y]

TIMELINE-Relations between Britain and Iran:

[ID:nLDE7511LI]

TAKE A LOOK-Unrest in Syria: [ID:nL5E7L70ZQ] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Christopher Johnson in London, Cho Mee-young in Seoul and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; editing by Andrea Evans)