* Brent falls after biggest gains in a month
* Investors await cues from euro zone meeting
* U.S. oil under pressure from possible downgrade
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Brent fell below $109 on
Tuesday after posting its largest gains in a month in the
previous session as investors took profits and watched keenly to
see how Europe would tackle its debt crisis at a meeting later
in the day.
The euro zone's debt crisis has become the biggest threat to
the global economy and a break up of the currency zone can no
longer be ruled out, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development (OECD) said on Monday, slashing its forecasts
and urging the ECB to play a bigger role in defusing the crisis.
The euro zone has already entered a mild recession but much
worse could follow unless policy makers take decisive action to
get ahead of the market, it added.
"Oil prices coming off could be also due to some profit
taking," said Natalie Robertson of ANZ. "But I think the market
tonight will be more focused on developments out of Europe and
that would offset any changes in supplies."
Brent crude slipped 32 cents to $108.68, while U.S.
crude fell 72 cents to $97.48 a barrel by 0328 GMT.
Fitch Ratings's revision of the U.S. credit rating outlook
to negative weighed on U.S. oil prices with expectations for an
increase of 1.0 million barrels in domestic crude stocks further
adding to this.
The ratings agency gave the United States until 2013 to come
up with a credible plan to tackle its ballooning budget deficit
or risk a downgrade of the country's coveted AAA rating.
But a major influence on prices will come from Tuesday's
meeting of finance ministers of the 17-nation euro currency area
who are expected to approve detailed rules for a 440-billion
euro bailout fund to help attract cash from private and public
investors to its co-investment funds.
Sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program will also
influence the market.
"Oil prices will be supported because there are geopolitical
tensions over Iran's nuclear program. That would provide a floor
on prices," Robertson said.
Paris has argued that Europe should ban Iranian oil as part
of Western steps to ratchet up pressure on Iran, following a
report by the International Atomic Energy Agency that suggested
Iran had worked on designing an atom bomb.
Diplomats say EU powerbrokers Britain and Germany support
the proposal, although London is still doing an analysis of the
costs. But some EU states, led by crisis-stricken Greece, have
expressed concerns about the economic impact of an oil embargo.