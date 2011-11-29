* Brent up, worries about Iran, Syria sanctions support
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Brent crude rose above
$109 on Tuesday as supply worries triggered by concerns over
sanctions against Iran and Syria checked initial losses, while
investors kept a watch on developments in Europe for further
trading cues.
All eyes are now on a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
later in the day, at which they are expected to approve detailed
rules for the region's 440 billion euro bailout fund that will
clear the way for the facility to attract cash from private and
public investors to its co-investment funds.
The euro zone's debt crisis has become the biggest threat to
the global economy and a break up of the currency zone can no
longer be ruled out, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development (OECD) said on Monday, slashing its forecasts
and urging the ECB to play a bigger role in defusing the crisis.
"We are completely headline and rumour driven, and the last
48 hours has tossed up much talk and debate but firm details are
lacking. For our market to rally we need confirmation of
action," said Ben Taylor, sales trader of CMC Markets.
"Last night's run higher was as much about plans for Europe
as it was for Black Fridays, healthy crowds, healthy sales
results," he said in a note.
Brent crude climbed 40 cents to $109.40 by 0610 GMT,
after dropping to $108.39 earlier in the day. Brent rose more
than 2 percent in the previous session -- its biggest single day
rise in a month.
"Oil prices coming off could be also be due to some profit
taking," said Natalie Robertson of ANZ on the losses seen
earlier in the session. "But I think the market tonight will be
more focused on developments out of Europe and that would offset
any changes in supplies."
The euro zone has already entered a mild recession but much
worse could follow unless policy makers take decisive action to
get ahead of the market, the OECD said. [ID:nL5E7MS1ZK
U.S. crude slipped 12 cents to $98.09 a barrel,
weighed down by Fitch Ratings' revision of the U.S. credit
rating outlook to negative and expectations for an increase of
1.0 million barrels in domestic crude stocks.
The ratings agency gave the United States until 2013 to come
up with a credible plan to tackle its ballooning budget deficit
or risk a downgrade of the country's coveted AAA rating.
SYRIA, IRAN
Sanctions against Syria and Iran over human rights
violations and nuclear program, respectively, are expected to
support oil prices.
"Oil prices will be supported because there are geopolitical
tensions over Iran's nuclear program. That would provide a floor
on prices," Robertson said.
Paris has argued that Europe should ban Iranian oil as part
of Western steps to ratchet up pressure on Iran, following a
report by the International Atomic Energy Agency that suggested
Iran had worked on designing an atom bomb.
Diplomats say EU powerbrokers Britain and Germany support
the proposal, although London is still doing an analysis of the
costs. But some EU states, led by crisis-stricken Greece, have
expressed concerns about the economic impact of an oil embargo.
Separately, Syria faces growing economic sanctions and
condemnation over what the United Nations calls "gross human
rights violations", but President Bashar al-Assad shows no sign
of buckling under pressure to end his military crackdown on
popular unrest.
China and Russia have oil concessions in Syria. Moscow also
has a naval repair base on Syria's Mediterranean coast and
announced on Monday that it was sending warships there, in an
apparent display of determination to defend its interests.
