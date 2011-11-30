* Brent largely steady after Tuesday rally, hits day-high at
$111
* Iran tensions, Sudan spat support
* Coming Up: EIA weekly oil stocks; 1530 GMT
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Brent crude stayed above
$110 on Wednesday, holding onto its previous session gains, as
Iran's escalating tensions with the West and an agreement by
euro zone ministers to ramp up the firepower of their bailout
fund helped support prices.
Brent crude slipped 32 cents to $110.50 by 0323 GMT,
after revisiting the previous session's top of $111, which was
its highest level in about two weeks. U.S. crude eased 66
cents to $99.21 a barrel. It had risen $1.58 on
Tuesday to settle at $99.79 a barrel.
U.S. crude prices were weighed down by data showing
inventories had risen 3.4 million barrels in the week to Nov.
25, compared with analysts' expectations for a 200,000-barrel
fall, traders said.
"Overall sentiment in the market remains bullish even though
oil futures edged down this morning," said Victor Shum of energy
consulting firm Purvin & Gertz.
"Concerns over the Euro zone debt crisis persist, but the
governments of the various key euro zone members are slowly
getting their act together to manage the crisis," he added.
Prices are likely to remain strong due to fears about supply
disruptions due to unrest in the Middle East, traders said.
Protesters from Iran -- the world's fifth largest oil
exporter -- stormed two British diplomatic compounds in Tehran
on Tuesday in protest against new sanctions imposed by London.
In Syria, pressure is mounting on President Bashar al-Assad,
with growing foreign condemnation of his repression of the
Syrian uprising and attacks by armed rebels that his forces
appear unable to stamp out.
"We are seeing the tensions in the Middle East bubbling
again, not just with Iran but also growing trouble in Syria.
Although Syria is not a major oil exporter, it is all about
unrest in the Middle East," Shum added.
On Tuesday, European officials agreed to strengthen a
bailout fund and seek more aid from the International Monetary
Fund to help lend to troubled economies, which helped nudge up
Asian shares and the euro on Wednesday.
SUDAN'S LOST BARRELS
Crude prices were also supported by Sudan's decision to halt
oil exports from Southern Sudan over a transit fee row. The
South's oil minister said on Tuesday the spat would hurt both
countries' oil interests.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9, taking about
three-quarters of the formerly united country's roughly 500,000
barrels per day (bpd) of oil output.
China, the world's second largest oil consumer, is a major
buyer from both countries and has urged them to resolve the
dispute.
"We know stocks of crude are tight, and therefore physical
disruptions tend to have a greater weight than potential
disruptions," J P Morgan said in a daily note which highlighted
that Sudan, and not Iran, was supporting the Brent structure.
The volume of lost exports to South Sudan's government is
reported as 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), with a further
150,000 bpd of joint venture production not directly affected,
it added.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)