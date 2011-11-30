* Weekly U.S. crude inventories up unexpectedly-EIA
* Libyan oil production rises to 840,000 bpd-NOC
* Central banks intervene to ease liquidity squeeze
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, Thursday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Nov 30 Brent crude futures fell on
Wednesday as an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories stemmed
an early rally ignited by the top central banks' joint
intervention to avoid a global liquidity crunch.
Brent crude was also under pressure as Libyan oil
production has reached more than half its pre-civil war level,
adding to potential supplies that will find their way to
Europe, analysts said. [ID:nL5E7MU3LL]
In London, ICE January Brent crude LCOc1 settled at
$110.52 a barrel, edging down 30 cents. In early trade it rose
to a two-week high $112.03.
For the month, Brent crude eked out a 96-cent gain, rising
for the second month in a row.
U.S. crude for January CLc1 pared gains and settled up 57
cents, or 57 percent, at $100.36, having earlier hit $101.75,
the highest since Nov. 17.
For the month, U.S. crude gained $7.17, or 7.7 percent,
extending gains to two straight months.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $10.16 at
the close, from $11.02 on Tuesday. [CL-LCO1=R]
Brent's trading volume was up 15 percent from its 30-day
average, according to preliminary Reuters data. U.S. crude's
volume was down 15 percent from the 30-day average.
U.S. INVENTORIES UP
U.S. government data showed that domestic crude oil
stockpiles jumped 3.9 million barrels last week, going against
the forecast for a 200,000 barrel drawdown. [EIA/S]
A larger-than-expected 5.5 million increase in distillate
stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, helping pare
the day's advance in U.S. crude.
"Today's EIA data was predominately bearish across the
board, with crude and distillate stocks building much more than
expected," said Chris Jarvis, president of Caprock Risk
Management in Rye, New Hampshire.
Earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central
Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and
Switzerland said they had agreed to cut the cost of existing
dollar swaplines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5 to ensure that
banks outside the United States have easy access to dollar.
[ID:nL5E7MU118]
Oil futures were also supported in early trade by a move by
China's central bank to cut the reserve requirement ratio for
its banks by 50 basis points. The action, the first taken in
nearly three years, was seen stimulating more lending.
[ID:nL4E7MU1Y9]
U.S. economic data showed that the pace of job growth in
the private sector accelerated in November, with U.S. employers
adding 206,000 jobs, for a gain of 130,000. [ID:nEAPAU0EH0]
Geopolitical tensions remained in focus as Britain shut
down the Iranian embassy in London and expelled its staff after
Iranian protesters stormed British embassy compounds in Tehran
on Tuesday. Britain also closed its embassy in Tehran.
[ID:nLTE7MU09B]
