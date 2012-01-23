(Fixes spelling of company name in paragraph 5)
* EU readies ban on Iran oil imports, central bank sanctions
* Eurozone finance ministers to rule on glacial Greek debt
talks
* Asian shares, the euro pause on caution as Greece talks
eyed
* Arab League proposes new plan for Syrian transition
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Brent crude futures held
steady around $110 on Monday as concerns about European demand
countered worries about supply disruptions from the Middle East
due to simmering tensions between the West and with Iran.
Euro zone finance ministers will on Monday decide what terms
of a Greek debt restrcturing they are ready to accept as part of
a second bailout package for Athens. Resolving the issue is key
to avoiding a chaotic default that could threaten the entire
currency bloc.
Also on Monday, European Union governments are expected to
agree on new economic sanctions against Iran over its nuclear
programme, including plans to phase in an oil embargo.
Front-month Brent rose 18 cents to $110.04 a barrel
by 0300 GMT, trading in a narrow range. U.S. crude fell
29 cents to $98.04, after sliding to as low as $97.40, the
lowest since Dec. 21.
"Both of these meeting (on Monday) are going to be crucial
in dictating oil prices," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at
OptionsXpress.
"Any indication of a plan getting approved to tackle
Greece's debt would support oil. An Iranian oil embargo would
also boost prices as demand continues to improve."
The twin factors may help push the U.S. benchmark back above
$100 this week, while Brent may rise closer to $115, Le Brun
said. U.S. crude settled above the $100 mark for most of last
week, but settled at $98.46 on Friday pressured by economic
uncertainty ahead of a possible debt deal in Greece.
The European Union's new sanctions follow fresh financial
measures signed into law by U.S. President Barack Obama on New
Year's Eve, and will mainly target the oil sector, which
accounts for some 90 percent of Iranian exports to the EU.
Europe is Iran's second-largest oil customer after China.
The EU measures are also expected to include sanctions
against the Iranian central bank and a ban on trading in gold
with the government, diplomats say.
"Today, markets will be watching headlines from Europe, with
EU ministers to decide on a ban on Iranian crude exports,"
analysts at ANZ said in a report. "Softer demand appears to be
outweighing concerns over potentially tighter supplies."
EURO ZONE
The euro zone finance ministers meeting comes after private
creditors said on Sunday they had come to the limits of what
losses they could concede in a debt swap with the country.
Athens needs a deal on the plan, meant to cut 100 billion
euros from its debt burden of over 350 billion, in coming days,
ahead of a major redemption that falls due in March.
Without another bailout, Greece will not be able to pay back
14.5 billion euros in maturing bonds in March, triggering a
messy default that would hurt the whole euro zone economy and
likely depress energy demand.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Kim Coghill)