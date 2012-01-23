* EU foreign ministers agree ban on Iranian oil imports
* Iranian MP reiterates threat to close Strait of Hormuz
* Euro zone finance ministers to rule on Greek debt
(Updates prices, adds fresh quote)
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Jan 23 Oil prices rose above $110
on Monday after EU foreign ministers agreed to ban imports of
Iranian oil from the start of July, eliciting further threats
from Iran to close the key shipping channel the Strait of
Hormuz.
Brent crude oil futures were up 72 cents at $110.58
a barrel by 1432 GMT. U.S. crude was up 61 cents to
$98.94 a barrel.
Both contracts rose after threats from an Iranian member of
parliament to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping
channel, if Iran's exports are blocked.
The Iranian MP was responding to the EU agreement for an
immediate ban on all new contracts to import, purchase or
transport Iranian crude oil and petroleum products.
However, EU countries with existing contracts for Iranian
oil and petroleum products will have until July 1 to complete
those contracts.
"In spite of the delay to full implementation, prices have
moved higher," said Christopher Bellew, a trader at Jefferies
Bache. "It may never be fully implemented. Heaven knows what
will happen between now and the first of July."
Another trader commented: "The market is getting a bit tired
of Iranian comments. They do not have much impact beyond the
premium now." He put this at about $5 a barrel and said it was
already priced in.
Oil prices were also supported by a weaker dollar, which
means that commodities priced in dollars appear cheaper for
those using other currencies.
The dollar was down 0.54 percent against a basket of
currencies at 1429 GMT.
"Crude oil is finding strong support from a weaker dollar,
or rather a stronger euro on the back of rising hope that some
sort of solution might be reached with creditors on Greece's
debt," said analysts at Standard Bank.
Greece faces a key repayment date on March 20, when 14.5
billion euros ($18.7 billion) is due.
DEBT TALKS
France and Germany said on Monday that a deal with private
sector investors to reduce Greece's debt burden was "taking
shape".
The deal is key to avoiding a chaotic default that could
threaten the entire currency bloc.
"Investors are a little bit optimistic that there'll be some
form of agreement today on private sector involvement," said
Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.
EU governments also agreed to freeze the assets of Iran's
central bank and to ban all trade in gold and other precious
metals with the bank and other public bodies, officials said.
However, it will review the measures before May 1 to assess
whether EU states are able to find sufficient alternative
sources of crude. Europe is Iran's second-largest oil customer
after China.
Hewson questioned how struggling economies such as Greece,
Italy and Spain would cope without Iranian oil.
Bellew said Syria would be next on the market's radar. "As
usual there are more reasons for the market to go up than for it
to collapse," he said.
Syria has rejected a request by Arab League foreign
ministers that President Bashar al-Assad hand over power to a
deputy and set up a new unity government, saying the plan was
part of a "conspiracy against Syria".
($1 = 0.7740 euros)
