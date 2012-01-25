* Asian shares rise as focus shifts to FOMC from Greece
* U.S. crude stocks show steep build as imports jump -API
* Brent crude eyes $107.34/bbl -technicals
* Coming Up: FOMC rate decision Dec; 1730 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Brent crude held above
$110 on Wednesday on supply concerns as Iran renewed a threat to
close the vital Strait of Hormuz while the demand growth outlook
looks set to improve with positive economic indicators from
Europe and the United States.
The euro zone's top power houses France and Germany posted
growth in manufacturing in months, suggesting the debt crisis in
the region has not derailed the economy.
Across the Atlantic, the world's top oil consumer, the
United States, may show GDP expanded at the fastest pace in
nearly two years in the fourth quarter.
Front-month Brent crude rose 42 cents to $110.45 a
barrel by 0237 GMT, recouping most of the previous session's
losses. U.S. crude gained 30 cents to $99.25, after
settling below the 50-day moving average of $99.19.
"We are looking at a relatively healthy demand scenario, and
yesterday's manufacturing data encapsulated that scenario," said
Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "On the other
side of the coin, we see a tightly supplied market with limited
spare capacity."
The U.S. economy appears to have shaken off the gloom and
economists estimate gross domestic product grew at a 3.0 percent
annual pace in the October-December period, according to a
median Reuters poll.
While the demand outlook improves, investors are worried
about supplies with Iranian politicians repeating a threat to
close the vital sea link if the West succeeds in preventing
Tehran from exporting crude.
SUPPLY, DEMAND OUTLOOK
Apart from Iran, markets are also supported by supply
concerns from Africa after South Sudan blamed an air strike on a
refugee camp on Sudan. The blame followed South Sudan accusing
its former civil war foe of seizing $815 million worth of crude.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July under a 2005 peace
deal that ended decades of civil war, but the two countries have
remained at loggerheads over issues including oil, debt and
fighting along the poorly drawn border.
"Ultimately, this is about the sharing of economic rent from
a resource-in a diversified economy this would be a minor issue,
but in Sudan and South Sudan it is of vital national economic
importance," analysts at JPMorgan said in a report.
"It would be a surprise if it did not take a considerable
time to reach a stable, long-term agreement."
Yet, against a backdrop of an improving demand outlook and
concerns over supply, worries about Europe capped the gains.
A debt crisis at Greece is raging on, threatening to rip the
European Union apart. Plans for restructuring of Greece's debt
have been sent back to the drawing board, raising the chances of
a messy default.
"Greece is the word across the globe at the moment with no
indication that they will be in a position to meet its March 20
bond payment obligations," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at
OptionsXpress said.
Prices were also capped by industry data showing U.S. crude
stockpiles rose unexpectedly due to a jump in imports.
U.S. crude stockpiles rose 7.3 million barrels in the week
to Jan. 20, well over analysts' expectations for a build of
800,000 barrels. The increase came as imports shot up 575,000
barrels per day to 8.47 million bpd.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Sugita Katyal)