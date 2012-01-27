* Asian stocks pause after rallying on Fed, gold up
* EU will lose, rather than Iran, from sanctions -
Ahmadinejad
* Brent to revisit low of $108.91/bbl -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. GDP Q4; 1330 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Brent crude rose above
$111 on Friday on hopes of steady demand growth as the latest
data out of the United States swelled a list of positive
indicators pointing to economic expansion gaining momentum in
the world's top oil consumer.
The indicators come just as the U.S. Federal Reserve
promised to keep interest rates low well into 2014. Crude also
got additional support as supply threats escalated after Iran
said it might stop exports to the European Union, helping oil
buck a pause in broader markets a day after they rallied on the
Fed's market outlook.
Brent crude rose 30 cents to $111.09 a barrel by
0234 GMT, and is poised to post a weekly gain of 1.4 percent,
reversing two weeks of losses. U.S. crude increased 27
cents to $99.97, and is set to rise 1.5 percent this week, also
reversing two weeks of losses.
"The Fed's lower interest rate stance is still getting
priced in. The statement caught markets by surprise as it so
explicitly stated the interest rate outlook," said Natalie
Robertson, an analyst at ANZ.
"For oil there is the supply disruption issue, but it is
very hard to assess what the exact impact will be, as we have
other producers, such as Iraq and Libya, boosting output."
New orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose in December and
a gauge of future business investment rebounded. The Commerce
Department said orders for durable goods climbed 3.0 percent
last month. Economists had forecast orders rising 2.0 percent.
Yet a separate report showed new single-family home sales
unexpectedly fell in December for the first time in four months,
while the median home price also dropped.
The housing market remains constrained by high unemployment,
falling prices and an oversupply of unsold homes following a
bust that triggered the 2007-09 recession. Despite the decline
in sales, there were a record low 157,000 new homes on the
market last month.
"The manufacturing side of things is improving, but we think
it has to broaden out to the housing market for the country's
growth outlook to be sustained," Robertson said.
DEMAND OUTLOOK
Oil investors also remain worried about Greece's ongoing
debt crisis and how it may affect the global economy if
policymakers aren't able to resolve it soon.
Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday
in talks on restructuring its debt, both sides said, and they
will continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an
agreement within a few days.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said the European
Union rather than his country will lose under new EU sanctions
banning the import of Iranian oil by July 1. His remarks, part
of a speech broadcast on state radio, came as Iranian lawmakers
said they might cut supplies to the EU ahead of the July
deadline.
Brent is expected to revisit $108.91, as the rise from this
Wednesday's low seems to be a rebound, while U.S. oil has been
stuck in a range of $97.45 to $101.39 per barrel, with a good
chance of falling to $97.45, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao
says.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami)