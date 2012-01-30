* Greek debt deal talks eyed
* Iran delays debate on EU crude export ban
* Nigeria resumes output after pipeline repair
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Brent crude edged down
on Monday as investors cautiously eyed a European Union summit
for a resolution to the region's debt crisis, but prices stayed
above $111 per barrel on concerns over supply from Iran and
South Sudan.
EU leaders are expected to sign off on a permanent
rescue fund for the euro zone at the summit on Monday and agree
on a balanced budget rule in national legislation, with
unresolved problems in Greece casting a shadow on the
discussions. Asian shares, base metals and gold were trading
lower on concerns about Europe.
Brent crude fell 36 cents to $111.10 a barrel by
0423 GMT and U.S. crude was down 46 cents at $99.10 a
barrel. Both contracts gained more than 1 percent last week.
"The deteriorating economy in Europe is being priced in and
there is a concern on whether we'll face a EU-led recession,"
said Victor Shum, senior partner at oil consultancy Purvin &
Gertz.
Greece and its private creditors are expected to have a debt
swap deal ready this week that is essential for sealing a new
bailout and avoid an uncontrolled default.
Yet, talks are increasingly problematic as its official
lenders are demanding unpopular reforms in the debt-laden
country.
SUPPLY WORRIES SUPPORT
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is in Iran for
inspections on its controversial nuclear programme that has
drawn tough sanctions from the West.
The IAEA delegation began inspections on Sunday to try to
advance efforts to resolve a row about the nuclear work which
Iran says is purely civilian but the West suspects is aimed at
seeking a nuclear weapon.
The IAEA visit could spark off more rhetorics between Tehran
and the West in the next few days, adding more volatility to the
oil markets, Purvin & Gertz's Shum said.
Iran had vowed to stop oil exports soon to "some" countries
but postponed a parliamentary debate on a proposed halt to crude
sales to the EU, sending conflicting signals in the
dispute.
The EU, which accounted for a quarter of Iran's crude sales
in the third quarter of 2011, will implement its own embargo on
Iranian oil by July while the United States wants Asian buyers
to cut imports.
India, a major customer for Iranian crude, has said it would
not join the wider international efforts to put pressure on
Tehran by cutting oil purchases.
Supply disruption in Africa also supported oil prices. South
Sudan has totally shut down oil output in a row with Sudan over
export transit fees and will only restart after the two reach a
deal covering border security and the disputed Abyei region, its
oil minister said.
Africa's top exporter Nigeria has resumed Bonny Light crude
output after Royal Dutch Shell finished repairs to a
damaged oil pipeline.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)