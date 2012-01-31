* Greece says on track for debt swap deal this week
* U.S. eyes more sanctions on Iran
* South Sudan keeps oil output shut
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Brent crude inched above
$111 a barrel on Tuesday, on track for its first rise in two
months, as concerns over supply from Iran and South Sudan
trumped worries about a global economic slowdown that could hit
oil demand.
Investors are worried about oil supplies from OPEC's
second-largest producer, Iran, as the United States is eyeing
more sanctions, on top of a European embargo on Iranian oil, as
the West steps up pressure on Tehran to stop its nuclear
programme.
South Sudan's decision to keep its production shut in a
transit fee dispute with former civil war foe Sudan added to the
supply worries.
ICE Brent crude was up 67 cents at $111.42 a barrel
by 0414 GMT, on course to rise 3.5 percent in January. U.S.
March crude was at $99.37 a barrel, up 59 cents.
"Iran will make sure we see more upside than downside,"
Jeremy Friesen, a commodity strategist at Societe Generale said,
although strong downside forces from the deteriorating economy
capped gains.
The opposing factors of supply concerns and economic worries
could lead Brent to rise or fall $2-$3 a barrel in the next
week, he said.
Prices also rose in part because the U.S. dollar weakened
against the yen and euro after Greece raised hopes that it could
reach a debt swap deal this week to avoid a default.
Dollar-denominated oil becomes cheaper to holders of other
currencies when the greenback weakens.
The EU's embargo on Iranian oil exports will add upward
pressure to oil prices, OPEC's secretary general told Reuters,
even though there is no shortage of oil on the market.
Lawmakers on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee plan to vote
on a new round of sanctions targeting Iran's energy sector. The
package comes on the heels of new banking sanctions that the
Obama administration is only beginning to implement as well as
tough new embargos by European nations.
In Africa, South Sudan kept oil production shut even as
Sudan released four tankers loaded with South Sudanese oil to
try to defuse a row over export transit fees.
Saudi Arabia sought to reassure investors that it can cover
any future world oil shortages thanks to massive investment, and
its rising gas output will mean crude exports will not be
affected by booming domestic energy demand, Oil Minister Ali
al-Naimi said.
GLOBAL ECONOMY
The euro zone debt crisis has threatened to slow down growth
in the United States and China, the world's top two oil
consumers.
Europe moved a step closer to a fiscal union on Monday
although differences over the limits of austerity and Greece's
unfinished debt restructuring talks hampered efforts to convey a
more optimistic message that Europe is getting on top of its
debt crisis.
"I'm confident that the European Union is moving in the
right direction," Friesen said. "But the way forward is murky
and we're muddling through."
"It's hard to see oil rally unless the economy heals itself
quickly."
U.S. consumer spending was flat in December, potentially
signaling slower consumption early in 2012 while China's vast
manufacturing sector may have shrunk in January.
Analysts are expecting a second straight weekly rise in U.S.
crude oil inventories on more imports, a preliminary Reuters
poll showed.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)