By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Brent crude rose on
Wednesday as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data and concerns
about the standoff between Iran and the West outweighed data
showing a large build in U.S. oil inventories.
U.S. crude turned negative after data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed inventories shot up 4 million
barrels last week, including a steep 1.5-million-barrel increase
at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the New York
Mercantile Exchanges' s oil futures contract.
Brent also pared gains after the data was released, but
remained in positive territory on hopes that Greece appeared
closer to clinching a debt-swap deal with its private creditors.
In London, Brent crude for March delivery settled 58
cents higher at $111.56 a barrel, after hitting an early high of
$112.82. Front-month Brent rose for a second straight day.
U.S. crude fell 87 cents to close at $97.61, the
fourth straight daily decline and the lowest settlement in six
weeks.
In addition to higher stockpiles, U.S. crude was hampered
by data showing a slower pace of job creation in the private
sector, although manufacturing growth picked up in January.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $13.95 at the
close, after the WTI/Brent spread jumped intraday to $14.48, the
highest since Nov. 15. On Tuesday, Brent's premium closed at
$12.50. CL-LCO1=R
Some market analysts said the spread could widen further as
Cushing inventories were expected to grow.
"We feel that an additional expansion of a couple more
dollars is likely given the growing contrast between a supply
re-build at Cushing and an attempt by European refiners to
obtain alternative supply sources ahead of an Iranian embargo,"
said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch & Associates in
Galena, Illinois.
U.S. INVENTORIES
The EIA data also showed a strong 3 million barrel gain in
U.S. gasoline stockpiles as demand continued to slump and stood
at levels last seen 11 years ago.
U.S. March RBOB gasoline futures sharply pared
gains, closing at $2.8922 a gallon, a gain of just 0.13 cent,
off an early high of $2.9487 hit before release of the EIA data.
"U.S. RBOB gasoline is taking a hit from the EIA data and is
pulling crude futures lower," said Stephen Schork, editor of the
Schork Report in Villanova, Pennsylvania.
CHINA DATA, IRAN SANCTIONS
Early support for crude came from data showing China's
factory sector expanded slightly in January, defying
expectations for a contraction and supporting hopes that the
world's largest energy consumer will continue to beef up oil
demand as it avoids a hard landing.
Traders were also eyeing U.S. efforts to further tighten its
already harsh sanctions against Iran for its disputed nuclear
program as U.S. lawmakers are considering more measures to
constrict Tehran's oil revenues.
The measures would single out Iran's national oil and
shipping companies and restrict its ability to tap into
electronic banking services.
