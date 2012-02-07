* Brent-WTI spread hits 3-mth high above $20 intraday
* Iran-West tension, supply worries support Brent
* Shut Alberta oil sands processor lifts U.S. crude
* Coming up: EIA oil data, 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Feb 7 Brent oil rose slightly
on Tuesday and U.S. crude jumped more than 1.5
percent, bolstered by an unplanned outage at a Canadian oil
sands plant and optimism about an agreement on Greece's debt
problems.
An Alberta plant that processes Canadian oil sands was
expected to be shut for two or three weeks, adding lift for U.S.
crude and helping narrow its deficit to Brent.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude oil widened in
early trade to more than $20 per barrel, its highest since
October, before a brief but sharp reversal by Brent and a rally
by the U.S. contract narrowed the spread back below $18 and left
it at $17.82 based on settlements.
"The spread got above $20 and it looks like some big players
came in and pulled it back, then the dollar fell on expectations
a Greece debt deal is coming," said Chris Dillman, analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Before the start of open outcry floor trading in New York,
Brent surged to a six-month peak above $117 due to Europe's
severe cold snap and fears that Iran would halt exports to the
European Union in advance of the EU's embargo set for July.
U.S. crude prices had been restrained by rising domestic
stocks and tepid demand revealed in government data, even as
recent jobs reports painted an improving picture more supportive
to oil.
Brent March crude rose 30 cents to settle at $116.23
a barrel, a sixth straight higher close, having traded from
$115.60 to $117.50, its highest intraday price since Aug. 2.
During its rally above $117, Brent's Relative Strength Index
reached 70, which signaled an overbought condition for investors
who watch technical indicators.
U.S. March crude rose $1.50 to settle at $98.41 a
barrel, having swung from $95.84 to $99.13.
Total crude futures trading volume was heavy, especially for
the U.S. contract. U.S. turnover exceeded 1 million lots and was
93 percent above the 30-day average, while Brent turnover was 39
percent above its 30-day average.
Dollar-denominated commodities also found support as the
euro rallied across the board, hitting an eight-week high
against the greenback on optimism that Greece is about to agree
on a bailout deal that will enable it to avoid a messy default.
IRAN AND NIGERIA
Iran's parliament said it was ready to impose a ban on oil
exports to the EU, the Iranian Press TV reported, ahead of a ban
announced by the EU slated to begin on July 1.
Clashes in Nigeria are also worrying investors about
potential supply disruptions after a Sunday attack on a pipeline
belonging to Italy's Eni and Tuesday's bombing of an
army barracks.
EIA UPS DEMAND VIEW
The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration
(EIA) boosted its 2012 and 2013 forecasts for global oil demand
growth and said supply would tighten as gains in non-OPEC
production lag, adding to support for oil prices.
U.S. gasoline demand last week fell more than 5 percent for
the third straight week compared with year-ago levels, according
to a separate report from MasterCard, with demand down 2.8
percent from the previous week.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles fell 4.5 million
barrels last week, according to a weekly report from industry
group the American Petroleum Institute, against forecasts supply
would have risen.
Gasoline stocks rose 4.4 million barrels and distillate
stockpiles increased by 386,000 barrels, even with a drop in
product imports.
Ahead of the inventory report, U.S. crude oil stocks were
expected to be up 2.4 million barrels, a Reuters survey of
analysts showed.
Gasoline stocks were estimated to be up 700,000 barrels and
distillate stockpiles were expected to have dipped by 700,000
barrels, the survey said.
The EIA's report follows at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT)
on Wednesday.