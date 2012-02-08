* U.S. crude, product inventories rise-EIA
* Greek parties to try again on debt bailout agreement
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, Thursday
(Recasts, updates prices, adds fresh analyst quotes)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Brent crude oil futures
rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday, closing at the
highest in more than six months
on hopes that a deal to bail out debt-strapped Greece was near.
Geopolitical risks, as violence escalated in Syria, and a
new threat against the United States was voiced by Tehran's
ambassador to Moscow also provided support to Brent's upside
move. {ID:nL5ED88TF]
News of an explosion that rocked a military barracks in
Nigeria's northern city if Kaduna, the latest in a string of
blasts in Africa's biggest oil supporter, added support.
In London, ICE March Brent crude settled at $117.20
a barrel, rising 97 cents, after further extending the day's
high to $177.50 in late trade, matching Tuesday's high. It was
the highest settlement for front-month Brent since July 28, when
prices ended at $117.36.
U.S. March crude settled at $98.71, edging up 30
cents, after hitting a session high of $100.09 early. It rose
for the second day in a row.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $18.49 at the
close, from $17.82 on Tuesday. The WTI-Brent spread widened to
an intraday high of $20.71, on Tuesday, the widest since
October. CL-LCO1=R
Brent's trading volume was up 31 percent from its 30-day
average while U.S. crude volume rose 39 percent from the 30-day
average, Reuters data showed.
"There was the optimism earlier about a deal on Greek debt
that had crude up before the EIA (U.S. Energy Information
Administration) data and more spread trading pushing it back up
(the spread) to (near) $19," said Chris Dillman, analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. government data showed that domestic crude stockpiles
rose 304,000 barrels last week, much less than analysts had
expected, which countered a surprise 4.5-million-barrel drawdown
reported the previous day by industry group American Petroleum
Institute.
U.S. gasoline stocks rose more than forecast while
distillates, which include heating oil and diesel fuel,
unexpectedly increased, defying forecasts for a stock draw, the
EIA data further showed.
"The (EIA) report is bearish, despite the small crude oil
stock build," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in
New York.
"The demand numbers for distillates and gasoline continue to
be poor, and the rise in inventories in those categories fosters
a bearish outlook," Kilduff added.
GREECE DEAL AWAITED
In Athens, Greek political parties will try yet again to
come to terms on an austerity measures in return for a new
international rescue deal to avoid a chaotic debt
default.
On both sides of the Atlantic, oil prices had risen in early
trade on optimism about Greece, as negotiations to stave off a
bankruptcy advanced after several delays.
Strong economic data from China and the United States has
provided the backdrop to an 8.5 percent rise in Brent crude
futures since the start of the year, but some market
participants thought the rally was running out of steam.
DEMAND DATA IN FOCUS
Investors await forecasts for global oil demand from the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries due on Thursday
and from the Paris-based International Energy Agency on Friday.
Earlier this week, the U.S. EIA raised its 2012 and 2013
forecast for global oil demand growth and said supply would
tighten as gains in non-OPEC output lag, adding support to oil
futures.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York; Simon
Falush and Zaida Espana in London; Editing by David Gregorio,
Marguerita Choy and Bob Burgdorfer)