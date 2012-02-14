* Moody's downgrade affects investor sentiment

* Brent/WTI spread narrows on improving U.S. outlook

* Brent correction temporary if Middle East violence rises

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Brent crude futures slipped towards $116 on Tuesday, pushed by demand growth concerns in Europe after ratings agency Moody's downgraded six countries in the region, but fears of supply disruption helped stem the slide.

Moody's warned it may cut the top ratings of France, Britain and Austria after downgrading Italy, Portugal, and a few others, weighing on Asian shares and the euro.

Tension in the Middle East worsened as Israel accused Iran and its ally, Hezbollah, of being behind two bomb attacks.

Brent March crude fell 65 cents to $117.28 a barrel by 0313 GMT, reversing all the gains made in the previous session. U.S. crude fell 47 cents to $100.44 a barrel, narrowing the difference between the two grades to less than $17 a barrel CL-LCO1=R.

"Worries remain on the supply of crude in the Middle East, which should be built into Brent," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager with Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo. "The worsening of the situation in Iran or Syria could cause a shift in Brent prices."

Monday's attacks targeting Israeli embassy staff in India and Georgia amplified tensions with Iran. The two countries already at loggerheads over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Violence also spread in Syria as troops bombarded opposition strongholds, entering a 10th day of shelling and sniper fire in the city.

BRENT/WTI SPREAD

U.S. crude could strengthen further against Brent after the spread between the two benchmarks narrowed 32 cents to $16.70 a barrel by 0248 GMT, down 1.9 percent from Monday's settlement.

"What is driving the spread is the relative outlook in the U.S. economy improving versus Europe, which is pushing the demand outlook up, and narrowing the spread," said Ric Spooner, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

U.S. oil will rise to $102.06 per barrel as it has cleared a resistance at $100.25, while Brent will retrace further to $116.29, as a correction that started at the Feb. 9 high of $118.49 has not been completed, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

Nunan, however, expected the U.S. benchmark to weaken due to high stockpiles in the world's biggest oil consumer.

"I expect WTI to weaken down to $95 a barrel and Brent oil to stay where it is," he said. "The spread should be wider as stocks are high in the United States and Brent is affected by geopolitical risks."

U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week for the fourth straight time on higher imports and as refinery utilization dipped, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

On average, the poll showed that domestic crude stockpiles added 1.9 million barrels in the week to Feb. 10, with six out of seven analysts predicting a build, according to the poll.

Industry group American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly report on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT). (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)